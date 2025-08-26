Coronation Street fan theory predicts Lisa Swain will soon find out Becky is ‘alive’ – and new trailer gives biggest hint yet

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Lisa Swain will soon discover that her ‘late’ wife Becky is actually ‘alive.’

Fans have predicted that Becky Swain might not actually be dead for quite some time, but now that a new trailer for the soap has dropped, they’re more certain than ever before.

With Carla set to propose to Lisa, could a huge twist threaten to ruin the celebrations?

Is Becky alive? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street trailer teases Carla and Lisa engagement

It looks like Lisa Swain is ready to move on from her late wife Becky and get engaged to partner Carla in upcoming scenes – well, that’s if things go to plan this time.

Carla recently planned on proposing in the Rovers but failed, but Coronation Street spoilers reveal she’s about to try again.

But, Lisa’s also planning on proposing to Carla Connor, having no idea of Carla’s fresh plans…

However, a new Coronation Street trailer hints at trouble ahead for the family after Carla asks Betsy for Lisa’s hand in marriage.

The new promo shows Betsy walking in front of a car as Brody and Dylan drive towards her. Elsewhere, a wine glass smashes as Lisa’s face drops…

Lisa’s face drops (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain twist

With Betsy in danger in the trailer, and with Lisa’s happiness suddenly turning into upset and shock, a new fan theory reckons this is a major ‘hint’ that Lisa comes face to face with her ‘late’ wife Becky who never actually died after all.

Fans have been wondering whether Becky’s death ever actually happened, and now the theory suggests Lisa will soon learn the truth in scenes to come.

Taking to X, one fan wrote: “This is very much the face of someone who’s ‘dead’ wife has suddenly rocked up to say hi… Enter Ms Becky Swain.”

Another person added: “She walks in and someone has broken in and written ‘Becky Swain is alive’ with red graffiti paint on Carla’s newly decorated walls!!!”

But, is Becky Swain alive? And, will she turn up right amid the Swarla proposal?

