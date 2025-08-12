Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain will turn up alive on Carla and Lisa’s wedding day

A new Coronation Street fan theory has not only suggested that Becky Swain is alive, but will also make a dramatic appearance in Weatherfield.

Lisa Swain has been investigating her late wife’s death recently and is desperate for answers into why she really died.

But, some fans reckon that Becky isn’t actually dead after all…

Carla plans on proposing (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s plans to propose to Lisa in Coronation Street

Yesterday evening on the cobbles (Monday, August 11), Lisa booked the evening off work and decided to surprise Carla with tickets to a life drawing class.

However, when there, Betsy Swain phoned Carla and told her that she’d made a huge error at the factory.

With both Carla and Lisa cutting their date night short, they headed back to the factory to take a look at what they were dealing with.

Instead of telling Betsy off, Carla turned things around and asked her to think of a new idea for the project that was even better than the last one. It was after this moment that Carla admitted that she was starting to feel as though Betsy was her own daughter.

Later on, back at home, Ryan Connor caught Carla going through Lisa’s jewellery box and trying to find out her ring size. She then shared her plans to propose to Lisa, admitting that she ‘hasn’t felt this happy in a long time.’

Is Becky actually alive? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain alive at wedding

With Carla planning on proposing to Lisa soon, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Lisa’s late wife Becky isn’t actually dead.

And, in a further plot twist, Becky might be alive and could rock up on Carla and Lisa’s wedding day ready to cause chaos.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “It’s obvious that Becky is still alive and she’s corrupt. I think she’ll return for Swarla‘s wedding after the 2nd proposal which we know is coming.”

But, if this was to happen, what would the impact be on Carla and Lisa’s relationship? And, which woman would Lisa choose?

