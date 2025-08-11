Coronation Street fans demand a Jenny and George romance ahead of show exit

Coronation Street fans have demanded a romance between Jenny Connor and George Shuttleworth ahead of Sally Ann Matthews shock soap exit.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Sally Ann Matthews was leaving her role as Jenny Connor, four decades after her first appearance.

Fans were left devastated by the news, with many feeling like Jenny had a lot more potential. And after recent scenes, some fans even want her to have one last attempt at love before she goes.

George seemed interested in Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans call for Jenny romance

On Friday night’s episode (August 8), Jenny and George shared a rare comedic scene in The Kabin.

While it probably wasn’t fully intended that the scene came across as flirty, fans couldn’t help but notice the chemistry between the duo.

Not only that, but the fact the scene took place in the iconic Kabin – which made it’s first appearance after 18 months, made a lot of fans feel it was getting back to the soap’s good old days.

But obviously, any hope for a romance between the pair is tainted with the knowledge that Jenny will be leaving Coronation Street. And reports suggested it wasn’t her choice.

However, despite the short time we have left with Jenny, Coronation Street fans still want a romance with George.

Taking to the comments of Coronation Street’s Instagram, fans demanded the show gives Jenny some happiness before her departure.

One fan commented: “It’s a shame she’s leaving because they look really good together.”

Another added: “I hope George and Jenny fall in love. He might help her mend her relationship with Daisy and that will ultimately lead to her exit. But I hope they get a small bit of happiness first.”

“I am really hoping something happens between them. They would be brilliant. Even for the short term until her exit.”

Will Jenny have another chance at romance ahead of exit? (Credit: ITV)

What do we know about Sally Ann Matthews Corrie exit?

The Sun first reported the news that Sally was set to exit Corrie as Jenny.

A source told them: “She was central to the soap for so long as Rovers landlady, but bosses wanted to go in a new direction. Her late night Instagram rants haven’t helped matters but it was ultimately a story-led decision by the team.”

It was hinted that Sally would be filming her exit scenes in the coming months. And we know soaps usually film six weeks ahead, so it seems likely we will see it play out over Christmas or early 2026.

But will Jenny get some happiness before her Coronation Street exit? And just how will she leave the cobbles?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV with an early release at 7am on ITVX.

