Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ who is really hurting Shanice – and it’s not Joanie

Coronation Street fans have been left concerned for little Shanice after Sally and Tim spotted some bruises on her arms. But while Joanie may be the number one suspect, fans think it’s someone else entirely.

Earlier this year Shanice and Joanie made their arrival onto Coronation Street, alongside their brother Brody. Their parents, Mick and Lou also moved in, but both of them have already left.

It’s been a dramatic few months for the family as Mick and Lou were both arrested, leading to their exits. Mike was imprisoned for the murder of Craig Tinker, while Lou was arrested for assaulting and blackmailing Gary. Since then, the siblings have been taken in by Sally and Tim. But things aren’t going smoothly…

Sally and Tim have been left concerned for Shanice (Credit: ITV)

Sally and Tim spotted bruises on Shanice’s arm

Desperate to make them feel at home, Sally and Tim have been doing their best to ensure a happy life for the trio. But it has had some issues.

Earlier this week, Sally was shocked when she spotted bruises on Shanice’s arm. Especially as she noticed them after Joanie was sent to her room for arguing with her sister over the TV.

Despite Sally’s fears, Shanice insisted the bruises were from a fall. But later, Sally told Tim she thinks Joanie may be causing them.

When Brody arrived home, Sally told him her concerns. But he was very quickly dismissive of the whole thing. And when Sally mentioned telling social services, he was desperate to stop her.

He told Sally that he was afraid social services would split them up, and begged her not to tell.

His reaction to the situation has left Coronation Street fans wondering if it was really Joanie who left the bruises on Shanice.

Corrie fans fear Brody is the culprit (Credit: ITV)

Is Brody hurting Shanice?

Corrie fans are now fearing that Brody may have been the one to leave the bruises on Shanice in an extremely terrifying twist.

Taking to a Coronation Street Facebook fan page, one viewer penned: “I actually think it’s Brody bruising Shanice.”

Another agreed: “I thought the same, especially when I saw Brody’s face. He looked frightened. But it looked more like guilt than worry they’d be separated.”

“I think Brody is the abuser. I assume Mick abused him so maybe he did the same to his sisters” a third added.

Whether or not Brody actually is the one who is abusing Shanice, Coronation Street fans are clearly worried for the little girl’s safety.

