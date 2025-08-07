Coronation Street fans demand ‘More of that’ as they hail ‘back to basics’ episode

Coronation Street fans have praised the most recent episode, calling it “hilarious” and hailing the soap for going back to basics.

With the often harrowing storylines, it’s nice to have a laugh sometimes – and that’s exactly what viewers got with the latest Corrie offering.

As Dev Alahan and Bernie Winter prepared to say I do, the soap was on point with its classic Corrie humour.

Bernie struggled to breathe after walking down the aisle (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Coronation Street?

A soap wedding wouldn’t be a soap wedding without several hiccups along the way – and Dev and Bernie’s big day was no exception.

Things just kept going wrong, starting with the quads all coming down with a stomach bug, meaning they had to watch the wedding at home via live stream.

Bernie then realised she had left her locket with a picture of her late son Paul in at home and hurried back to get it. But of course it wasn’t that simple as she interrupted a robbery – and the intruder was her grandson Brody!

Back at the venue, Debbie had hijacked things to propose to Ronnie, while also treating guests to a sing-song.

Things went from bad to worse when Bernie found herself short of breath and had to be taken to hospital, where it was discovered that she’d had an allergic reaction to the flowers in her bouquet.

Dev and Bernie said their vowels in the hospital, before heading back to the empty venue for a dance.

Debbie’s singing amused the fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans love hilarious Coronation Street episode

Coronation Street fans have taken to social media to praise the soap for an amusing episode.

Writing on Instagram, one viewer said: “Tonight’s episode was one of the best in a long time, it was like Corrie used to be. Full of fun and laughter but emotional as well. Debbie is absolutely fantastic, her one liners are hilarious. I’m sure she is ab libbing! Steve and David are hilarious as well. More episodes like this please!”

A second fan also loved Debbie’s role in the episode, writing: “Debbie is just the best character Corrie has ever had. The part of her reading the price on Bernie’s shoes, absolutely bloody hilarious.” With a third viewer adding: “Loved hearing Debbie drunk singing last night. We need more of that, please!”

A fourth fan wrote: “Debbie was hilarious but the best line for me was from Gemma to Dev ‘Hello new Daddy’.”

A fifth viewer had this to say: “Tonight’s episode was the best in a long time. Debbie & Bernie are brilliant. Debbie’s singing, wow why are we only just seeing this now? The price on the shoes – that’s something I point out too! More of this please Corrie.”

“Best episode of Corrie in a very long time, please more of this good old Corrie humour,” wrote a sixth fan, with another viewer writing: “Brilliant episode tonight. Emotional and funny as heck… Bravo.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

