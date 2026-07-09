Katie Price looks back at her wedding with Peter Andre but we just can’t stop laughing at the random guest list

Katie Price looks back at her lavish wedding to Peter Andre in her new Sky documentary, and the star-studded guest list is just as eye-catching as the ceremony itself – for bizarre reasons!

The couple married at Highclere Castle, the home made famous by Downton Abbey, in 2005 during one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the era.

Viewers watching Katie Price: Nothing To Hide on Sky and NOW are taken back to the extravagant day, complete with a pink fairytale dress, horse drawn carriage and a host of famous faces.

Katie Price looks back on her extravagant wedding with Peter Andre in her new Sky documentary (Credit: ITV)

Katie arrived in a Barbie-style coach pulled by horses, wearing a sparkling pink dress and a towering tiara, while Peter even wore hair extensions for the occasion.

The documentary also reveals how Katie’s family felt about the celebrity packed guest list.

Katie Price’s family recall hers and Peter Andre’s wedding

Katie’s family share their memories of the wedding in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which dropped yesterday.

Her stepdad Paul Price explains it was organised as a celebrity magazine wedding, with famous guests invited to fill the pages of a glossy magazine.

“Because it’s an OK! thing, you’ve got to have certain people there to look like they’re friends. Which they really weren’t,” he says.

Katie’s mum Amy adds: “It was a bit of a farce to be honest. I thought it was. I couldn’t take it seriously. It was all celebrity driven. It wasn’t what I’d call a proper wedding.”

Her sister Sophie also recalls: “I remember mum thinking, ‘Well, where are we going to sit? Because I think the front seats had been taken for media.”

Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne was on the guest list (Credit: Sky/ ITV)

Which celebrities were at Katie and Peter’s wedding?

One of the more unexpected guests was former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond, who met Katie and Peter when they appeared together on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

Former footballer Paul Gascoigne, aka Gazza, also attended.

In archive footage, Gazza says: “Yeah, I met Katie years ago. Really nice woman, really nice. I’m really happy and really pleased for her.”

Although the full guest list was never released, the documentary and archive reports claim these celebrities attended:

Jennie Bond

Paul Gascoigne

Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, bridesmaid

Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona, bridesmaid

The late Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, bridesmaid

EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney

Television and radio presenter Vanessa Feltz

Singer Charlotte Church

Brookside actress Jennifer Ellison

Wayne and Coleen Rooney

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond was among the random congregation (Credit: Sky/ ITV)

Thanks but no thanks

Not every celebrity accepted an invitation.

According to reports at the time, several famous names declined to attend.

The Mirror claimed Denise Van Outen turned down the invitation because “they had only met for five minutes” before.

The publication also reported that David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham, Davina McCall and Simon Cowell did not attend.

We’re laughing almost as much as Paul Price does when looking back!

Katie Price: Nothing To Hide is available on Sky and to stream on NOW

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