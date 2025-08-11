Coronation Street fans thrilled as iconic set returns after 18 months

Fans of Coronation Street were overjoyed to see the return of The Kabin to the soap after almost two years. The iconic Weatherfield location returned to screens in Friday night’s episode (Friday, August 8) during a brief scene between Jenny Connor and George Shuttleworth.

During this short but sweet shop scene, George and Jenny flirted as he paid a visit to fix the plumbing. Fans were thrilled to see the set back on screen – having not been seen since February 2024 amid all the hospital and police station scenes the soap has showcased lately.

This comes a short time after fans described the set as ‘outdated’ and claimed that it should be axed.

The Kabin returned! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans rejoice at return of The Kabin to Coronation Street

Taking to social media as The Kabin made its komeback, loyal fans shared their enthusiasm at this showing of respect for Coronation Street history.

“Ken is finally back and so is the kabin!!” wrote one fan on Reddit – with a lesser-seen Ken Barlow also appearing elsewhere in the episode.

“I’m glad that The Kabin is back,” remarked another.

Over on X, a third said: “It’s been a lifetime, but welcome back to The Kabin We missed you.”

“Finally a scene in the Kabin about blooming time. 1st time this year!” exclaimed a fourth.

Have you missed the Kabin?

George fixed Jenny’s leaky O-ring (Picture: ITV)

Pride and Prejudice and O-rings

This scene came as George swung by to help Jenny with a plumbing problem. He emerged from the back room with a sopping wet shirt, causing her to liken him to ‘that Mister Darcy in Pride and Prejudice.’

“You know, when he comes walking out the lake, ” she clarified to clueless George, who apparently missed the memo when it comes to classical literature (and film). The flirting continued as he told Jenny how he’d replaced the machine’s ‘leaky O-ring.’

“Well I’ve never had anyone fix my leaky O-ring before,” she said, while coquettishly chewing on a piece of strawberry licorice. As the scene ended, Jenny tried to not-very-subtly suggest they see each other later, but he failed spectacularly in picking up the energy she was throwing down.

Jane Austen, move over.

