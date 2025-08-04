With the news that long-term character Jenny Connor has been axed from Coronation Street, fans have been speculating about who will be next on the chopping block.

It was revealed last week that Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny, has been cut from the soap in what has been described as a “story-led decision”.

Jenny has been part of the soap since 1986, so it seems nobody is safe from the Corrie axe. Here are the characters fans believe could be next through the exit door.

After Gail’s exit, fans think Audrey could be next (Credit: ITV)

1. Audrey Roberts

Sue Nicholls has played Audrey Roberts since 1979. With the exit of her on-screen daughter Gail last year, fans are wondering if Audrey’s time on the Street will soon be up too.

Viewers have suggested that Sue should retire from the role, with one fan writing on Reddit: “I’s time for Sue Nicholls to call it a day. Seeing her last week, a mere shadow of the character made me incredibly sad.”

Other fans also pointed out Sue’s age, with one adding: “It would be a shame if she stepped down, but she is 81.”

Will George swap the Street for Benidorm? (Credit: ITV)

2. George Shuttleworth

Tony Maudsley joined Coronation Street in 2020 as the undertaker son of the late Archie Shuttleworth. With the recent exit of his partner Eileen Grimshaw, fans wouldn’t be surprised to see him leave too.

One viewer wrote: “I didn’t originally think about Tony leaving. Then saw the Benidorm rumours. If it’s a toss up between filming in Manchester or Benidorm I know what I’m choosing.

Another fan added: “Yeah, Tony will deffo go, especially if a Benidorm sequel occurs. Maybe he and Jenny can sail off into the sunset together?”

Fans think they have too many children (Credit: ITV)

3. The Winter-Brown family

Though Ches and Gemma are popular characters, fans think giving them quads has restricted them.

One fan wrote on X: “Chesney, Gemma and the kids. As the quads will get older, they’ll become more of a nuisance, so can see TPTB just canning the whole family.”

Another fan agreed, writing: “Yeah I’ve always said that four kids, all the same age, is too much to manage story-wise. So they’ll either have to kill two of them off or just get rid of the whole lot. Shame, as I loved Gemma when she first started.”

Is the shop outdated? (Credit: ITV)

4. Brian Packham and the Kabin

Another character fans would not be shocked to see leave is Brian, played by Peter Gunn.

Fans don’t think there is anywhere for the character to go, with one writing: “Brian – character that’s not really going anywhere recently, can see him getting a nice send off.”

Another fan also shared the view that the Kabin is outdated and should be axed alongside its owner Brian. They wrote: “I think it is time to ditch The Kabin. I know some people won’t want to see that happen but honestly, it’s such an outdated business these days. The show has to evolve and that seems like an easy fix.”

Mary needs a new partner in crime (Credit: ITV)

5. Mary Taylor to be a Coronation Street character cut?

Mary Taylor, played by Patti Clare, is popular with fans, but they believe she is being underused and are worried it could leave to her departure.

One fan pointed out: “She’s getting close to that 20 years – producers don’t seem to like that.” While another agreed and said they think Mary will be gone within next year.

Others pointed out that she isn’t used enough, with one even suggesting what they need to do to get Mary involved again: “Give her a partner that she can bounce the comedy off. Maybe someone that loves her but doesn’t get her comedy, and pulls faces/rolls eyes behind her back, in a ‘breaking 4th way’ style.”

Will Alya follow her gran out of Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

6. Alya Nazir to be another character cut?

Alya has been a fixture in the Street for over 10 years, but now fans think it might be time for her to leave as she no longer has any ties to the Street.

Her gran Yasmeen left the soap earlier this year, and although Alya is still co-owner of Speed Daal, viewers think the character has run its course.

One wrote on Reddit: “She has nothing/no one to tie her to the street.” Another fan pointed out that Alya is dating Adam, but they’re not convinced the pair are compatible and would rather see Adam with someone else.

