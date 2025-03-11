Coronation Street follow-up: As Yasmeen leaves Weatherfield, has she gone for good? All we know

Coronation Street has aired Yasmeen Metcalfe‘s final scenes, as she left for a new life in London.

Last week, Yasmeen told granddaughter Alya Nazir that she’d been offered a job working for a charity. Monday’s episode saw her exit take place.

It was reported back in January that Shelley King, who plays Yasmeen, would be leaving the soap. But why did she quit the role?

Yasmeen leaves Coronation Street

Yasmeen’s exit from Coronation Street has been quite sudden, with her only telling Alya about the job offer in London last week.

However, in Monday’s episode (Monday, March 10) Yasmeen revealed to Alya that the charity had been on the phone again. They asked if she could start immediately as someone had dropped out.

Yasmeen was all panicked as she wasn’t yet prepared and had nowhere to stay in London. Alya calmed her down in the Rovers and told her she could stay with Zeedan until she was sorted. Alya ordered her grandmother: “Do not pass up this opportunity.”

Yasmeen was soon back in the pub to share the exciting news with Alya that she’d managed to sell her shares in Speed Daal to Leanne.

Yasmeen and Alya later reflected on their time on the Street, with Yasmeen saying: “We have had some trying times on this Street.”

As they listed the life invents, including ‘all that stuff with Zeedan and Rana’ and Geoff, Alya said: “We survived it all.” Yasmeen then drove off into the sunset.

Why did Shelley King quit Coronation Street?

It was revealed in January that Shelley King had quit the role of Yasmeen Metcalfe in Coronation Street after 11 years. This was because she wanted to explore other opportunities.

A source told The Sun: “Shelley spoke to producers early last year and advised that after 10 years on the show and being involved in many major storylines during the past decade, she had decided the time had come for her to explore other opportunities.

“Shelley is an accomplished stage and television actress and we fully understand her desire to take her career in another direction after 10 years playing the same role.”

Has Yasmeen left Coronation Street for good?

On the official Coronation Street social media pages, a ‘farewell’ video of Shelley King as Yasmeen Metcalfe was posted last night (Monday, March 10).

In this video, Shelley King revealed that it wasn’t ‘goodbye’ to the character but a ‘farewell’ and ‘see you soon.’

“Yas is going to do other things. She will not say goodbye. She will say, as the French do, ‘à bientôt’ which means ‘see you soon,’ somewhere, somehow.”

With Shelley hinting that the door might not be permanently closed for Yasmeen, it is possible that she could return in the future. See you soon, Yasmeen!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

