Coronation Street star Shelley King to exit soap as Yasmeen Metcalfe, reports suggest

Recent reports have suggested that Coronation Street star Shelley King is the latest cast member to leave the soap – after ten years of playing Yasmeen Metcalfe. A source revealed that Shelley’s final scenes will air over the coming weeks.

Yasmeen’s partner, Stu Carpenter, left Weatherfield late left year to pursue a life in Germany with his beloved granddaughter Eliza and her father, Dom. Meanwhile, the recent spate of high-profile exits from the soap (including the likes of Sue Cleaver, Colson Smith and Sue Devaney) has led to speculation that there might be disharmony behind the scenes – including rumours of a ‘cast riot.’

But when and how will Shelley King leave Coronation Street?

Shelley King has played Yasmeen since 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street exit for Shelley King as Yasmeen Metcalfe?

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Shelley spoke to producers early last year and advised that after 10 years on the show and being involved in many major storylines during the past decade she had decided the time has come for her to explore other opportunities.

“Shelley is an accomplished stage and television actress and we fully understand her desire to take her career in another direction after 10 years playing the same role.”

The tabloid’s insider continued: “She filmed her final scenes in December.”

This means that viewers can expect to see Yasmeen leave the soap in the following weeks.

“This will be another blow for fans of the show, as Yasmeen is a much-loved character who’s part of the fabric of Corrie. She’s had some huge storylines since she joined the soap in 2014, and she’ll be sorely missed by cast and crew,” the insider continued.

Evil Geoff tormented Yasmeen throughout their marriage (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen and Geoff

Yasmeen’s most high-profile story included her marriage to abusive Geoff Metcalfe. Yasmeen married the local celebrity after meeting in 2018. And it was only once he’d snared her that he let his true colours show.

Hiding his controlling behaviour behind a facade of concern, he began hiding cameras around the house so he could spy on her while she was alone. He then isolated her from her friends. This included his convincing her that she had an alcohol problem and staging a burglary.

In one of his cruellest acts, he even cooked her pet chicken and forced her to eat it. The pair split after Yasmeen snapped and fought back – stabbing him with a broken wine bottle. Although Geoff stuck around for a while after that, he was killed during dramatic scenes on the soap’s 60th anniversary.

It has been indicated that Yasmeen won’t be killed off – suggesting she might join Stu abroad in Germany. Here’s hoping for a happy exit for Yasmeen!

Eileen isn’t long for the Cobbles either (Credit: ITV)

Who else is leaving Coronation Street in 2025?

Following the recent exit of Helen Worth – who played Street icon Gail Platt for 50 years – actress Sue Cleaver shocked fans with the announcement that she will also be leaving the soap later this year. Sue has played Gail’s nemesis, Eileen, ever since joining the soap in 2000.

Others set to leave the ITV soap include Colson Smith’s Craig Tinker, Charlotte Jordan as Daisy, and Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer.

Meanwhile, the soap will also kill off Sue Devaney following this year’s dementia storyline for Debbie. We can hardly keep up!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

