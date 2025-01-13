Coronation Street star Andy Whyment defends soap amid influx of cast exits

Coronation Street star Andy Whyment has leapt to the soap’s defence following a spate of recent high-profile exits from the cast. This comes as Weatherfield icon Helen Worth stepped down from her role after 50 years of playing Gail Platt – with more on the way.

The sudden rash of exits has left some fans to speculate whether the soap might be in trouble behind the scenes – including rumours of a ‘riot’ between the cast.

Andy Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland, has set the record straight, releasing a statement to his Instagram account in which he attempted to defuse negative rumours.

Andy plays Kirk on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Andy Whyment defends soap amid cast exits

Posting to his Instagram account, Andy leapt to the soap’s defence.

“There is a story about @coronationstreet in the press nearly every day at the moment,” he wrote in his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Whyment (@andywhy36)

“I’d just like to say that the show is not on its knees and there is most certainly not a cast revolt as one article has said.”

He added: “Please don’t believe everything you read, I for at least one cast member am extremely happy and feel very grateful to still be working on Coronation Street.”

Corrie co-stars including Alan Halsall and Claire Sweeney backed Andy up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street stars stand in solidarity against rumours of ‘cast riot’

Colleagues from the soap backed him up in the comments below, with Sue Devaney writing: “❤️ well said our Andy! It’s an honour and a privilege to work with the best!”

“Amen to that ❤️ also we are a cast and crew who care and respect each other deeply – through good times and bad . Through life and work . We are family,” agreed Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby.

“My brother,” signed off Alan Halsall, who plays resident mechanic Tyrone Dobbs.

“We really do have the best job with the best people don’t we bud Still pinch myself ” said Sally Carman.

“Well said darling, me too proud to be part of the Corrie team,” agreed Claire Sweeney.

“Corrie will always be my family!” said Sue Cleaver – fresh from fuelling speculation herself after announcing she will be leaving Corrie later this year.

Eileen is on her way out (Credit: ITV)

Who is leaving Coronation Street in 2025?

Fans have been shocked to learn that Sue Cleaver will be leaving the soap later this year, with Eileen Grimshaw leaving the Street. Others leaving the ITV soap include Colson Smith’s Craig Tinker, Charlotte Jordan as Daisy, and Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer.

Meanwhile, Sue Devaney is expected to be killed off following this year’s dementia storyline for the character.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!