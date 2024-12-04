Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman to ‘exit’ soap as Evelyn Plummer after seven years

Coronation Street favourite Maureen Lipman has revealed she’s taking a step back from the ITV soap, playing Evelyn Plummer.

Maureen made her cobbles debut back in 2018 – rocking up as the grandmother of Tyrone Dobbs. And it’s fair to say she’s become a hit with fans, bagging countless awards.

However, the national treasure has now shared that although she isn’t leaving the soap, she is taking a break from it.

Maureen Lipman reveals Coronation Street exit

As well as her career going from strength to strength, Maureen’s personal life is going just as great too. In September, she announced her engagement to partner David Turner after popping the big question herself.

And according to Maureen, she is now taking a step back from Coronation Street to have a “bit of a gap year,” with her new beau.

Maureen Lipman ‘wants to have a bit of a life’

“I’ll be absent for a while, and then coming back. I’m not going to die but then I’ll be in and out of it because I want to have a bit of a life,” Maureen told The Sun.

She added: “David and I are thinking of having a bit of a gap year.”

As for how she is set to depart the cobbles, Maureen revealed that her exit storyline is down to Evelyn heading off to university to study law, after being prompted by Roy Cropper.

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman’s engagement

For her column in The Spectator, Maureen revealed that she asked David for his hand as a joke and asked if he would marry her. Despite not appearing to be serious, he still said yes.

“In truth I had been rather against the ‘M’ word, but on a train coming back from Edinburgh, he mentioned that it was the minor festival of Tu B’Av – a day when a Jewish woman can ask a man to marry her,” she wrote.

However, she detailed the moment she got down on one knee while travelling to their destination. Maureen said: “Unable to resist the gag, I slid under the table separating us, onto one knee, and asked him for his hand. To my surprise and slight panic, he gave it.”

