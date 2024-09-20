Star of Corrie Maureen Lipman has announced that she is engaged to partner David Turner after popping the big question herself.

With a career spanning many decades, the 78-year-old actor has been portraying the role of Tyrone Dobbs’ grandmother Evelyn Plummer since 2018.

Maureen has been starring in Corrie as Evelyn since 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Corrie actor Maureen Lipman proposed to David Turner on a train

For her column in The Spectator, Maureen revealed that she asked David for his hand as a joke and asked if he would marry her. Despite not appearing to be serious, he still said yes.

“In truth I had been rather against the ‘M’ word, but on a train coming back from Edinburgh, he mentioned that it was the minor festival of Tu B’Av – a day when a Jewish woman can ask a man to marry her,” she wrote.

However, she detailed the moment she got down on one knee while travelling to their destination.

She said: “Unable to resist the gag, I slid under the table separating us, onto one knee, and asked him for his hand. To my surprise and slight panic, he gave it.”

Maureen was previously married to playwright Jack Rosenthal between 1974 and 2004, the year he died.

Actor Maureen proposed to her partner on the train (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Maureen to take time out from Corrie

After six years on Corrie, Maureen announced she would be leaving the ITV soap opera for Richmond Theatre’s annual pantomime.

“We are so excited to announce that Dame Maureen Lipman will star as Mrs Potty and Pete Firman will play Silly Billy in this year’s spellbinding pantomime Beauty and the Beast!” the venue revealed on Instagram.

That said, Maureen isn’t waving goodbye to the cobbles for long. A spokesperson told Metro that she will be back in 2025.

“Dame Maureen is taking a sabbatical from Coronation Street towards the end of the year. We look forward to seeing her back on the cobbles in 2025,”

Maureen’s role in the pantomime will come to an end on January 5.

