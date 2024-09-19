Tributes pour in as Coronation Street icon Geoffrey Hinsliff dies aged 87

Former Coronation Street actor Geoffrey Hinsliff has died at the age of 87. Geoff played villainous Don Brennan on the soap from 1987 to 1997.

During his time in Weatherfield, Don developed an intense rivalry with local businessman Mike Baldwin. Growing resentful of the underworld owner after buying his bankrupt business, he attempted to murder Mike’s wife Alma – driving a car headfirst into the local canal.

He later died while trying to kill Mike – crashing his car into a viaduct and then incinerating in the subsequent explosion.

Helen Worth leads tributes to Coronation Street star Geoff Hinsliff

Co-star Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt on the soap, was among the first to pay tribute to the actor’s passing. Helen said: “Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all.”

She continued: “His partnership with Lynne Perry was something rather special and they gave the viewers huge pleasure for many years.”

Soap fans remember Geoffrey Hinsliff

Writing on the social media site X, fans of Coronation Street also paid fond tribute to the actor.

“Sad to hear of the death of Geoff Hinsliff. In Don Brennan, he created such a memorable character. Always thought it was a shame that due to his exit he’ll be remembered as a villain, when he really wasn’t for most of his time,” said one fan.

“Very sad to hear Geoff Hinsliff, who played Don Brennan Coronation Street, has died. He was such a great actor. It was amusing to see Don remember to limp on occasion after his leg was amputated in the show. Brilliant exit too, crashing his car into the viaduct. RIP Geoff,” remembered another.

“Sad to see Geoff Hinsliff has died. He was wonderful in Brass, many cult classics,” said a third, referencing one of his many roles outside of Corrie.

Prior to playing Don, Geoff popped up in two smaller performances on Coronation Street, before scoring his signature role on the soap.

He also appeared in the comedy drama Brass, Heartbeat and two episodes of Doctor Who. More recently, he showed up in Holby City.

The actor shares two children with his wife Judith, who he married in 1967.

