16 top characters who must not leave Coronation Street amid budget cut speculation

With fans fearing that more Coronation Street characters will face the chop soon, here are 16 characters that must not leave.

With speculation of there being budget cuts over at ITV, fans are worried that their favourite Corrie characters could be in trouble.

Here’s who we feel must stick around and are a key part of the soap.

She’s the queen of the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

1. Carla Connor

Carla Connor has been on the Street for years and she’s always at the centre of the drama.

She’s a sassy, strong woman who is also responsible for running one of Weatherfield’s key landmarks – Underworld.

Without Carla, there’d be a huge hole in the soap. We hope she doesn’t go anywhere for a long time.

2. David Platt

With Gail gone, David’s now filling that void by trying to keep his family in order.

He’s a family man with a comical side, with his childish side also coming out to play when he’s amongst siblings Sarah and Nick. He’s a character that reminds us of peak Corrie days. He is Corrie.

There’s still a lot more for Dee-Dee to give (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street characters who mustn’t leave 3. Dee-Dee Bailey

Dee-Dee had a very dramatic year last year, being majorly involved in the Joel Deering storyline.

While she’s now facing a new kind of drama surrounding her brother James and her daughter Laila, we’re loving seeing her continue to grow on the Street.

There are so many opportunities for Dee-Dee’s character still to come, so she must stick around.

4. Bernie Winter

With Bernie due to collapse on her wedding day, we’re worried about her future on the soap.

Putting family at the heart of everything she does, Bernie’s a character we’ve grown to really love over the years. And, we’re excited to see her new bond with grandson Brody also play out on screen.

Here’s to hoping she doesn’t peg it when she’s about to say ‘I do.’

Coronation Street characters who mustn’t leave 5. Ken Barlow

Ken’s knocking on now but he’s still an integral part of Corrie. He’s not seen on screen much anymore but he’s the glue of the Street. We want to see him sitting in his chair for years to come.

6. Tracy McDonald

Tracy McDonald (soon to be Barlow again) never fails to provide us with entertaining scenes.

We’d love to see her sinister side possibly reemerge in the future, with Tracy reminding everyone of what she’s capable of.

Nevertheless though, Tracy’s sharp remarks about other locals, and comical lines are something we’d miss if she left.

Todd’s involved in a big storyline right now (Credit: ITV)

7. Todd Grimshaw

Todd’s currently in a relationship with Theo Silverton but he’s having a difficult time. Theo’s not entirely comfortable in his sexuality yet and has turned violent at times.

Todd deserves happiness. While we enjoy seeing him work with George at the undertakers, we’d also love to see him with a smile on his face once in a while. He deserves to find proper love on the cobbles.

8. DS Lisa Swain

Lisa Swain has been involved in lots of huge storylines, at the centre of most of Weatherfield’s crimes.

Without Lisa, not only would the justice system be lacking in detectives, but we’d be robbed of the chance to see Weatherfield’s favourite love story – Swarla – grow.

She’s a fan favourite and has become very well established on the cobbles in such a short space of time. She’s must stay.

9&10. Sally and Tim Metcalfe

Sally and Tim are a solid couple, but they are both also a huge part of Corrie individually.

We’re loving seeing them move into a new stage of life and looking into fostering. And, they’ve got such a natural bond with the Michaelis kids.

Something tells us they’re not going anywhere for quite a while as their family expands. Phew.

She’s a taste of Classic Corrie (Credit: ITV)

11. Glenda Shuttleworth

While she’s a fairly modern Corrie character, everything about Glenda screams Classic Corrie.

Glenda belongs behind the Rovers bar, bringing life back into the pub with her karaoke and bingo nights.

This is where she belongs, working in the Rovers and being at the heart of the community.

12. Abi Webster

Abi Webster‘s stuck into an affair with Carl Webster right now and while we’re not getting behind her new romance, she’s a real fan favourite.

She doesn’t always do the right thing and has made some mistakes over the course of her time in Weatherfield. But, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

13. Leanne Battersby

Whether it’s feuding with Toyah over sharing the same man, or whether it’s believing she knows what’s best for Nick’s son than him, Leanne gives us all the drama we love.

We’ve watched her grow up on the cobbles over the years, and she’s really made a home for herself. A Street without Leanne? We can’t imagine it.

The Street needs to keep the local bad guy (Credit: ITV)

14. Gary Windass

Gary Windass’ just recovering from being in a coma, but he’s hinted at going back to his ‘evil’ ways and we’re all here for it.

There are many sides to Gary – the loving family man, the businessman, and the darker side to him too… We’re invested in every one of Gary’s layers which make him so unpredictable.

Gary’s also gotten away with so many crimes over the years, and we’re hoping for one or two more before he departs.

15. Roy Cropper

Roy’s a character that tugs at our heart strings. He’s a true soap legend, he’s as much a part of Corrie as the cobbles are themselves.

When he had a short stint in prison last year, we were begging for justice. The Street just didn’t feel the same. And it never will if he leaves.

16. Nina Lucas

Nina’s bond with Roy is really special, but she’s a really unique and important character in her own right.

Not only is she at the heart of Roy’s Rolls, she’s also able to get involved in storylines with the younger cast, making her a really versatile character to have around.

