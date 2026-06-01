Concerns for Oti Mabuse as she reveals ‘heartbreak’ and ‘tears’ in cryptic post with husband

Oti Mabuse has sparked concern after sharing a cryptic post alongside her husband Marius Lepure.

The couple, who are parents to a two-year-old daughter, looked loved-up and happy in the pictures.

However, Oti’s caption for the post tells an entirely different story, and it’s one that’s got her followers worried…

Ex-Strictly pro Oti Mabuse has sparked concern with a new Instagram post (Credit: YouTube)

Oti Mabuse shares concerning post with husband Marius

Posting a series of pictures of what she’d been doing in May, Oti revealed that the month had “really tested” her.

She shared pictures of herself with her family, at a Buckingham Palace garden party and at a dance class.

However, the smiling pictures were at odds with the cryptic caption that she shared.

“May, you really tested me,” Oti began.

She added: “You arrived with revelations, realisations, and some very big tears. The kind that make you question everything, then somehow leave you stronger on the other side.

“But while life was life-ing, my tribe did what they always do… they showed up. The calls, the hugs, the check-ins, the laughter when I needed it most. I felt every bit of that love. @takkies7 even slept over (you know it’s deep when your best friend kicks your husband out the bed).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

‘Thank you for riding every wave with me’

Oti then shared: “In other news… the internet collectively decided to shout at me for not doing my hair before a holiday in Spain (noted, your honour), and I started my very first Irish dance tour!

“So May was a lot. A little heartbreak, a lot of growth, some unsolicited hair advice, and a brand-new adventure. Thank you for riding every wave with me. Onwards we go.”

Oti’s stranded in paradise (Credit: Instagram)

Support from fans and friends

Oti’s followers were quick to share their support for the star.

One commented: “Hope you are okay, Oti.” Another said: “Sending you lots of love.”

A third told the star to ignore the cruel comments about her messy hair and sent Oti “lots of love”.

Thankfully, however, it appeared that June is already a little brighter. Oti shared a video of herself on holiday and said that her flight had been cancelled, before panning round to an idyllic-looking beach.

Read more: Oti Mabuse ‘hurt’ over cruel move by sister Motsi

Send your support to Oti Mabuse on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.