Oti Mabuse reveals her ‘hurt’ over not being invited to sister Motsi’s vow renewal

Oti Mabuse has opened up on the “hurt” she faced after she found out her sister, Motsi, had renewed her vows without telling her.

Over the years, Oti and Motsi have been very open about how close they are. But it appears there was one time that, despite their bond, Oti felt betrayed by her sister’s actions.

Speaking on today’s episode of Loose Women (March 3), Oti opened up about how Motsi renewed her vows, without telling the family.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Oti has revealed she was ‘hurt’ by her sister (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse reveals ‘hurt’ over sister Motsi’s decision

The panel were discussing the recent speculation that Hollywood couple, Zendaya and Tom Holland, got married in a secret ceremony.

As part of the conversation, Charlene White asked her fellow Loose Women how they would feel if they’re family members or close friends got married without telling them.

Charlene then turned to ask Oti’s opinion, as she knew the former Strictly star had experience with something similar.

Oti’s sister and fellow Strictly star, Motsi, renewed her vows in 2023, in a private and secret ceremony. But it wasn’t just a secret to the world, it was also a secret to her family.

Oti – who has been ruled out of taking over as Strictly host – explained: “Honestly, I am so close with my family. We talk all of the time. If I’m not calling one sister, I’m calling the other. If I’m not calling both at the same time, I’m calling my parents with them in the WhatsApp group.

“Motsi, for her anniversary – we had no idea! We talk every day. When I say every day, I mean I’m going to get off the show, and going to debrief Loose Women to her. Every single day.”

Oti and Motsi have always appeared close (Credit: ITV)

How did Oti find out about Motsi’s vow renewal?

However, it seems Motsi waited until the images of the ceremony was in a magazine spread. And that’s when she decided to tell her family what she and her husband had really gotten up to during their time in the Maldives.

Oti commented: “She sent us the publication. Like, ‘Guys, look. We done this in the Maldives!’ We were like ‘What the?’ We were so hurt. It was because we talk all the time. It was just something she wanted to do for herself. Her first wedding was so big because we have a big family. So, she just wanted to do something for her, her husband, and their daughter. But we we didn’t understand.”

When Charlene asked if she was “really upset” by the event, Oti admitted she was.

The former I’m A Celebrity star explained: “I was hurt. I feel like, as a family, we are all a part of the wedding. Like maybe I’m loud at a wedding. But no, she just wanted it to be her and them.”

Read more: Oti Mabuse leaves fans ‘emotional’ as she shares update on two-year-old daughter

What do you think of Oti revealing her sister Motsi didn’t tell her about her vow renewal? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!