Oti Mabuse leaves fans ‘emotional’ as she shares update on two-year-old daughter

Oti Mabuse has shared an update with fans, as her daughter celebrates a huge milestone.

In November 2023, Oti Mabuse gave birth to her daughter. However, two years later, and the doting mum still hasn’t revealed her name.

But Oti’s daughter was born two months early with an infection, and as a result was kept in intensive care at the University College London Hospital for six weeks.

Oti’s daughter was born early (Credit: YouTube)

Oti shares emotional update on daughter

Taking to Instagram late last night (December 23) Oti Mabuse reflected on the time that her daughter was very ill. And shared an update on her health now.

She penned: “23rd of December will always live in my heart. Bringing her home after weeks in hospital. No more wires. No more tests. And no more hospital beds.

“Just us. Holding our breath, promising to protect her with everything we had.”

Oti went on to share the changes she has seen in her daughter over the last two years, and how happy she is that things have improved.

The former Strictly star continued: “Fast forward. She’s vibrant. She is talkative and she is hilarious. She is surrounded by love and she is the biggest blessing of our lives.

“To the nurses, midwives and doctors who gave us hope when we needed it most, thank you. We will never forget what you did for our little one.”

Oti concluded: “Two magical years. 15 countries. A lifetime of more memories to make. If you are a parent who has ever waited, hoped, prayed. This one is for you.”

Oti’s daughter is now ‘thriving’ (Credit: YouTube)

Fans and celebs share their support

Alongside the lengthy emotional caption, Oti Mabuse shared a series of photos of her daughter. The carousel of photos began when she was a baby, and took fans through her growing up.

The post left many emotional, sharing their happiness that her little girl is much better now.

Fleur East commented a series of heart eye emojis, alongside a red heart.

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha wrote: “What a blessing she is! Such a darling little girl. Happy happy Christmas to you and yours from me and mine.”

One fan penned: “It’s these kind of milestone moments that only a NICU parent will truly get. I’m so with you.”

Another added: “This makes me so emotional. I am so happy for your family.”

