I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse shares huge hint over name of her baby girl in candid camp chat

I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse has dropped a major about her baby’s name after welcoming her first child last year.

Oti has left behind her one-year-old daughter to compete in the ITV show Down Under. Last week, while speaking to GK Barry on I’m A Celebrity, the Strictly star opened up about motherhood and her baby’s secret name.

While she hesitated to reveal her child’s actual name, Oti said her mum picked the “beautiful” moniker.

Oti Mabuse drops a hint about daughter’s secret name (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Oti Mabuse shares hint about baby name

The Strictly star and her husband, Marius Lepure, became parents for the first time last year. The pro dancer has been vocal about embracing the difficulties of motherhood.

Oti and her baby were diagnosed with sepsis after childbirth. But she and her little girl fully recovered from the “life-threatening” condition ahead of the show.

My mother is the one who named her.

Oti was talking to GK Barry when she said her daughter’s name translates to “beautiful”.

When Oti asked the TikTok star whether she would ever want to have children of her own, GK Barry said she was “undecided”.

“What’s your daughter’s name?” GK asked Oti. “No one knows how to pronounce it but her name it beautiful,” said Oti.

“I love that,” she said. “My mum named her. She’s the most adorable, cheeky… Do you want children?” Oti asked, deflecting. “I don’t know, I’m undecided, they’re kind of germy,” said GK.

The pro dancer previous revealed her mum Dudu named her little girl. “My mother is the one who named her,” Oti told Hello!.

“My mum named all the children in the family. I think three months before she was born, the name was already set.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

She had her baby prematurely

Oti and her husband introduced their bundle of joy to the world last year over Christmas. She also revealed in a different interview that the baby has strengthened her marriage to Marius.

Oti’s daughter arrived two months early. She had a 16-hour labour and the baby was kept in intensive care at the University College London Hospital for six weeks after birth.

Because of a premature delivery and battle with sepsis, Oti described the overall experience as “traumatic”. However, she and her husband received all the right support from the NHS to cope with the challenging experience

Oti opted to keep her daughter’s name a secret because she and her husband were feeling “super protective over her”.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough’s secret past as Britain’s Got Talent contestant

So, what do you think of I’m A Celebrity so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.