Oti Mabuse trolled over decision not to announce baby daughter’s name as star defended by fans

Strictly star Oti Mabuse recently welcomed her first baby, an adorable little girl.

However, one parenting decision has left some of her followers feeling more than a little disgruntled…

Strictly and Dancing On Ice star Oti Mabuse recently gave birth to a baby girl (Credit: Splash News)

Baby joy for Strictly favourite Oti Mabuse

Oti shared her baby news on Christmas Day, announcing that she and husband Marius had welcomed their baby.

She didn’t reveal the baby’s gender or name – with big sister Motsi letting slip that she had a new niece in a gushing Instagram post.

Although she’s been open about the trials and tribulations of parenthood, and her sleepless nights, Oti hasn’t revealed her daughter’s face or announced her name.

And it’s the latter that has raised eyebrows and a pretty strong defence of the Strictly pro and Dancing On Ice judge in the comments on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

In a video to celebrate the New Year, Oti said: “2020 MORE!!!! Here’s to more love, more success, more family time, more good genuine friendships, more blessings and more self belief.”

One fan asked innocently enough: “Have I missed her name announcement? Congratulations to you both.”

Name, name, NAME!

Another asked: “What have you decided to call your gorgeous baby girl?” A third commented: “Can’t wait to find out her name.”

However, one response raised eyebrows with Oti’s followers as one posted: “They will probably announce it when they have done their Hello/OK spread.”

The negative comment was liked a number of times by Oti’s followers, with one even commenting: “Name, name, NAME!”

‘Nasty’

Others had the star’s back, though.

“Nasty and uncalled for comment,” said one, defending the new mum. “Not everyone rushes to name their child.”

Another commented: “Love and respect *so* much how you are protecting your baby’s privacy and not showing their face, such wonderful parents.”

Read more: Oti Mabuse on real reason she quit Strictly after ‘crying in the shower’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.