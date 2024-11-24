Secret reality show past of I’m A Celebrity star Dean McCullough has resurfaced as he battles the bush and bugs Down Under.

Radio 1 DJ Dean is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series – which is on today (November 24). Along with the likes of Coleen Rooney and Tulisa, Dean is roughing it up in the Aussie jungle for the next few weeks.

But it turns out Dean previously appeared on another iconic TV show, years before his jungle stint.

The DJ appeared on BGT years ago (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb star Dean McCullough on BGT

Back in 2013, Dean appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, as part of a dance troupe that competed on the ITV show.

The all-male group, The Glambassadors, put on a show with their routine; performing plenty of high kicks and lip-syncing to hits including Christina Aguilera’s Candyman and Alesha Dixon’s The Boy Does Nothing.

The performance went down a treat with the audience and judges, with David Walliams calling them “camper than Christmas”.

The Glambassadors made it all the way to the semi-final, but sadly missed out on a spot in the epic final. They were beaten by the eventual winners, the Hungarian shadow theatre group, Attraction.

The group made it to the semi-finals (Credit: ITV)

Dean McCullough ‘winging’ BGT performance

In an interview with OK! at the time, Dean opened up about his BGT appearance, revealing the group barely had time to rehearse.

“We formed because we all know each other through working in dance,” Dean said. He went on: “But a week before the auditions we lost two guys who got jobs in LA. So we found two other friends and we had one rehearsal before we got to the stage.

“I choreographed the dance so I was under pressure to get it sorted. We were winging it. But I think because of the pressure we were under it all came together. And now I have made friends for life. We have all been on this journey together, none of us have ever done anything like this before,” Dean added.

Watch Dean on I’m A Celebrity on Sunday (November 24) at 9:00pm on ITV1.

