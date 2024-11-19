The latest series of I’m A Celebrity began on Sunday (November 17) – but on night two, it seems co-host Ant McPartlin left people confused with his outfit choice.

Ant and Dec usually both appear stylish on screen, but Ant’s latest fashion statement has divided fans.

When the hosts appeared at the Bushtucker trial area, where GK Barry was facing the first trial of the season, Ant wore a white shirt with what appeared to be blue flowers all over it.

Ant McPartlin’s I’m A Celebrity shirt causes a stir on social media (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity

The shirt caused a stir on social media, as fans thought it was a bit out there compared to the 49-year-old’s usual outfits.

One viewer even compared it to the well-known Wetherspoons plate – which has a similar blue and white pattern.

They wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Why is Ant dressed as a Wetherspoons plate?”

Another fan agreed, saying: “Swear I’ve eaten food in Wetherspoons on a plate with this pattern,” alongside a photo of Ant in his shirt.

Someone else asked: “Why is Ant wearing a Spoons plate?”

Meanwhile, other viewers couldn’t help but wonder if he actually wanted to wear a shirt like that, or if there could have been a different reason.

“Has Ant lost a bet where he has to wear that shirt?” one I’m A Celeb viewer commented.

While fans may have expressed their opinions, Ant didn’t seem to be wearing the shirt for any other reason than he wanted to.

The boys are back in town for I’m A Celebrity 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Ant McPartlin reunited with son

Elsewhere Ant celebrated his 49th birthday in Oz yesterday (November 18). After heading to Australia without his wife, Anne-Marie or his young son, Wilder, they recently flew over to join him.

Ant reportedly felt “very emotional” having to leave his six-month baby for the first time.

Why is Ant dressed as a Wetherspoons plate?

Ant and Anne-Marie welcomed their first child together back in May. During last year’s I’m A Celeb series, Ant was also separated from his wife as she was unable to fly due to being pregnant at the time.

But this year, the couple have reunited. After heading alone, Anne-Marie and their baby boy took the 22-hour journey to come and celebrate his birthday.

