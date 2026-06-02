Emma Willis’ fears about Strictly curse as Matt’s true feelings on wife’s new hosting job ‘revealed’

Emma Willis is getting ready to make her Strictly debut as host later this year, but her new job reportedly hasn’t come without worries, in particular, about the so-called curse.

It was announced last month that Emma is set to be the show’s new host. The TV favourite will be joined by the likes of Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe when the series returns.

However, it’s now been reported that Emma has concerns about joining the Strictly world due to the “sudden increased interest in her personal life” with her hubby Matt Willis.

Emma and Matt are one of the UK’s beloved showbiz couples (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emma Willis’ fears about Strictly curse amid marriage to Matt

Over the years, the glitzy BBC One show has been plagued with claims that it has its own curse. The idea is that those who take part in the dancing competition risk their relationship getting ruined.

And although Emma is said to be “thrilled” about being the new Strictly host, she is also reportedly “terrified”. And apparently she hopes that the curse “doesn’t reach her”.

Speaking to Closer, a source noted that Emma is apparently aware she can handle the pressure of the live Strictly shows. However, they said “it’s everything else that comes with it that is scary for her”.

The insider added: “Obviously there is the Strictly curse – and a sudden increased interest in her personal life with her husband Matt. He’s thrilled for her and he also has some exciting offers at the moment, so they’re both extremely in demand.”

Emma has joined the hosting line-up alongside Johannes and Josh (Credit: BBC)

‘Emma doesn’t want any scandals to happen on her watch’

What’s more, former Strictly host Tess, who left last year with Claudia Winkleman, split from her husband Vernon Kay shortly after, following 25 years together.

And the source claimed that this has concerned Emma as well, who has been married to husband Matt since 2008. They are also parents to three children: Isabelle, Ace Billy and Trixie Grace.

They said: “It’s hard walking into the show when one of the main stars who is leaving – Tess – has just sadly announced the end of her very long marriage to Vernon. You can’t help but wonder, was it the pressure of the show that got to them? Is the curse real.

“Emma doesn’t want any scandals to happen on her watch. But most of all, she just hopes that the so-called curse doesn’t reach her, or that the show will have a negative impact on her marriage in anyway.”

ED! has contacted Emma’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Strictly host Johannes Radebe drops major hint surrounding new role: ‘I’m not hanging up my dancing shoes’

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