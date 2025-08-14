Emotional Matt and Emma Willis on ‘massive adjustment’ that’s changed their lives

Emma and Matt Willis were previously left fighting back the tears as they opened up about a big change to their lives.

The showbiz couple first started dating in 2004, and went on to tie the knot in 2008. Fast forward to now, and Emma and Matt are proud parents of children.

And in an interview from last summer, an emotional Emma – who hosted This Morning today (August 14) – and Matt reflected on how having children changed them for the good.

They are parents to three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt and Emma Willis on having children

Emma and Matt appeared on the Nearly Parents podcast, hosted by Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, who are expecting their first child together.

The couple then spoke about how their lives were transformed after welcoming their children. Emma and Matt’s first child, Isabelle, was born in June 2009, followed by Ace, born in November 2011. Their third child, Trixie, was born in May 2016.

“The minute we had kids, it’s like his [Matt] best mate had arrived,” Emma shared. “So he just gets down on their level and he’s [bleep]ing phenomenal with them.”

Things took an emotional turn (Credit: BBC/ YouTube)

Emma and Matt well up

Things then took an emotional turn as Emma started to well up. Trying to stop herself from crying, she waved her hands near her eyes. Matt also appeared to have tears in his eyes.

Talking about being parents, Emma then told the hosts: “It will make you the best version of yourself.”

Matt chimed in and added: “It’s a massive [bleep]ing adjustment,” to which Emma agreed: “It’s tough. But the best possible tough.”

Matt Willis’ ‘rule’

Matt previously revealed the ‘rule’ he has in place with wife Emma Willis, as he tries to balance life as a working dad.

Talking in April this year, Matt revealed the rule he has adhered to as he juggles life as a working dad-of-three.

“13 years ago, I was like: ‘I can’t be away for more than three weeks. Because it’s just too much for the kids.’ So that’s the one thing that I’ve been doing for the last 13 years,” Matt explained to Hello!.

The singer added: “So even if it means coming back for a day or two, and then going back again, I will never be away for more than three weeks.”

