Matt Willis on why he enforced a strict ‘rule’ with wife Emma after 17 years of marriage 

Emma – who is on Cooking With The Stars today (August 10) – and Matt tied the knot in 2008. They share three children – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie. The pair, who started dating in 2005, then went on to renew their vows 10 years later.

However, it appears there is a certain rule that Matt has enforced on his beloved family…

Matt revealed his rule (Credit: ITV/ YouTube)

Matt Willis’ rule he introduced with wife Emma

It’s fair to say both Matt and Emma’s careers have gone from strength to strength. Since the early days, the pair have become one of the UK’s beloved couples.

From Emma’s recent stint on This Morning to Matt baring all in a candid documentary, the pair are booked and busy at the moment.

But it seems Matt – who supported Emma after she underwent keyhole heart surgery this year – is not a fan of being away from home for a long period time. So much so, that he has implemented a rule to try and not let it happen.

The pair have been together for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt will ‘never be away for more than three weeks’

Talking in April this year, Matt revealed the rule he has adhered to as he juggles life as a working dad-of-three.

“13 years ago, I was like, ‘I can’t be away for more than three weeks because it’s just too much for the kids’. So that’s the one thing that I’ve been doing for the last 13 years,” he explained to Hello!.

The singer added: “So even if it means coming back for a day or two, and then going back again, I will never be away for more than three weeks.”

It’s been a dramatic few weeks for the couple (Credit: BBC/ YouTube)

Emma and Matt’s difficult few months

In other Emma and Matt news, the pair have had a difficult few months.

In April, Emma revealed that she underwent keyhole heart surgery to repair a hole in her heart. She explained it was discovered that she had a hole in her heart since she was born. And so the ex-Big Brother host had surgery at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

Then, last month it was reported that Emma and Matt quit the Love Is Blind UK spin-off podcast, which no doubt left fans gutted.

Watch Emma on Cooking With The Stars on Sunday (August 10) at 7:00pm on ITV1.

