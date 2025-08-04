This Morning viewers deliver brutal verdict on new host Joel Dommett: ‘I’m not sure I can take much more’

This Morning fans did not hold back as they shared their thoughts on new presenter Joel Dommett.

The ITV show returned to screens on Monday (August 4) with Joel and Emma Willis at the helm. The pair are hosting this week while regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard enjoy their summer break.

But it appears viewers were not too impressed to see who was taking the reins of the long-running programme…

Joel and Emma hosted the ITV series today (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett hosts This Morning

On Monday (August 4), This Morning returned to screens for another episode – with Joel and Emma on hand to give viewers their daily dose of all things news, celebs and lifestyle.

However, just minutes in and viewers were quick to share their thoughts on the new hosts.

How the hell did they allow Joel to host a big programme like this?

Fuming, one person wrote on X: “I’m not sure I can take much more of Joel…”

Someone else added: “Christ what’s going on this morning on This Morning!? These two are ridiculous. Joel should be on kids’ TV..that’s it!”

Joel left viewers divided (Credit: ITV)

‘Not enjoying This Morning’

A third disgruntled viewer chimed in: “I have only had it on for 30 mins and Joel is even more annoying than Dermot O’Leary!”

Another also declared: “How the hell did they allow Joel to host a big programme like this? Joel is completely out of his depth, this is not Masked Singer. Emma and Joel’s combination is a disaster, not enjoying This Morning, too low key and lack energy.”

Nonetheless, other people praised Emma and Joel, with one fan writing: “Loving Emma Willis and Joel Dommett on #ThisMorning today. A real breath of fresh air.”

Someone else penned: “I quite like Joel and Emma (apart from her severe glasses). Much better than Dermot or Alison Hammond.”

Olivia made her debut recently (Credit: ITV)

This Morning’s new presenters

This Morning has undergone a major shake-up for the summer holiday. This month, Olivia Attwood – who found fame on Love Island – made her hosting debut, alongside Dermot O’Leary.

“Welcome to your Friday This Morning, and look who’s joined us today, it’s only the lovely Olivia Attwood, everyone!” Dermot said at the time, drawing applause from the crew.

“Thanks, guys!” she exclaimed.

“Welcome to the famalam!” Dermot said as he joined in with the applause. “This is not a drill, this is happening!” she then said. “It’s happening!” Dermot said.

