Married couple Emma and Matt Willis have reportedly quit the Love Is Blind UK spin-off podcast.

Since 2024, Emma and Matt have hosted the UK edition of the reality show on Netflix, and are set to return for another round.

However, as far as the podcast is concerned, they have allegedly already been replaced.

Matt and Emma Willis ‘quit’ Love Is Blind UK podcast

The second series of Love Is Blind UK is scheduled to debut on Netflix next month on August 13. With the podcast also returning, The Sun has revealed that TikToker Sarel will be taking over.

“Matt and Emma loved doing it but they’re so so busy – they couldn’t make their schedules work. Sarel is huge on TikTok and will be really popular with listeners,” a source told the newspaper.

The new series will feature 10 episodes. In a recent trailer to promote the show, the contestants’ faces were hidden.

“Unleash the magic, unleash the drama. Love is Blind: UK is back for season 2 on 13 August, only on Netflix,” the platform shared ahead of its launch.

Who is Sarel?

On Instagram, online sensation Sarel’s bio states she is an actor, presenter and content creator.

On the app, she has built up a loyal following, where she has more than 121,000 followers.

However, over on TikTok, where she originally found success, she has an impressive 1.2 million followers.

As she reportedly takes on the Love Is Blind UK podcast, she is no stranger to hosting a few herself.

According to her official website, Sarel has fronted “two engaging shows” named Closet Confessions and Famously… In Love.

She also has a lot of presenting skills under her belt, having previously presented for the BAFTAs, Red Nose Day and Eurovision.

