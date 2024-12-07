I’m A Celebrity finalists revealed as Oti Mabuse eliminated and viewers call for ‘justice’

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec went into camp tonight (December 7) to reveal who had made the 2024 final.

Tonight, the remaining four celebrities – Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, Rev Richard Coles and Oti Mabuse – took on the Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

After that, they enjoyed a slap-up meal and what would be the final night in camp for one of the I’m A Celebrity stars.

I’m A Celebrity final – Oti eliminated

Hosts Ant and Dec headed into camp at the end of tonight’s show to reveal who the viewers had decided to eliminate.

They revealed that the next campmate to leave I’m A Celebrity would be Oti.

Viewers react

“Nooooo, Oti was robbed!” declared one fan of the dancer. “Nooooooooooo not Oti,” said a second. A third commented: “JUSTICE FOR OTI!! She should’ve been Top 3,” said another.

“Ahh I didn’t expect that, I thought Oti might win,” another commented. “WHAT THE HELL,” another slammed. “She should’ve been Queen of the Jungle,” said another.

Celebrity Cyclone

Elsewhere in the episode, the Celebrity Cyclone challenge took place… albeit a little later than some viewers would have liked.

Earlier on today, complaints poured in after the show was pushed out of its regular 9pm slot for the night.

The rebooted series of You Bet! kicked off tonight, and slipped into part of I’m A Celebrity’s timeslot. This meant the show kicked off half an hour later than usual.

And, while some fans were pretty disgruntled, tonight’s Celebrity Cyclone proved that good things most definitely do come to those who wait.

The I’m A Celebrity final airs tomorrow night (December 8) at 9pm on ITV1.

