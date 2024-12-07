I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec announce Cyclone episode shake-up and fans are livid

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec announced tonight’s episode of the show will air at a new later time – and viewers are less than impressed.

Throughout the 2024 series, the show has aired every single night on ITV1 at 9pm.

Tonight (December 7), however, that’s all change – thanks to the brand-new series of You Bet! slipping into the show’s regular slot.

Ant and Dec host Celebrity Cyclone on I’m A Celebrity tonight – albeit at a later time (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec in timeslot change

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby present tonight’s reboot. It airs from 8pm to 9.30pm, pushing the fan-favourite Celebrity Cyclone episode back 30 minutes in the schedules.

As a result, I’m A Celebrity will air from 9.30pm to 10.35pm tonight. And, despite it being a Saturday night, some fans of the show are still worried about getting their beauty sleep…

“9.30pm start tomorrow gonna be a late night,” moaned one. Another agreed and added: “9.30??? PM??? You’re having a laugh.” A third shared a meme of Kim Woodburn, with her declaring: “We’re in bloody bed!”

The four remaining stars on I’m A Celebrity take part in Cyclone (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Cyclone tonight

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity will see Ant and Dec introduce the much-anticipated Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

Oti Mabuse, Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney and Rev Richard Coles will all take part.

A preview clip shows the quartet dressed in capes as they do battle with the giant obstacle course as balls are thrown and water cannons aimed to knock them off their feet.

When Ant and Dec completed the course a couple of years ago, the latter popped his shoulder and needed six months of physio.

Let’s hope the medics are on hand tonight, just in case…!

Watch I’m A Celebrity tonight (December 7) at 9.30pm on ITV1.

