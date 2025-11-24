Coronation Street ITVX early episode sees relationship crack under pressure of ex moving in

In Monday’s ITVX early release of Coronation Street (November 24), Becky Swain stirred up fresh drama for Swarla by deciding to move in, causing cracks in their relationship.

After another round of chilling death threats, Becky admitted she no longer felt safe staying in her own flat.

By the end of the episode, she had settled herself into No.6 – and was already acting like she belonged there.

Carla and Lisa are falling apart (Credit: ITV)

Becky got an unwelcomed gift in Coronation Street

Becky arrived at No.6 with a shaken Betsy in tow, revealing she’d been hit with yet another chilling death threat – this time a funeral wreath left on her doorstep, marked ‘Rest in Peace – Again.’

The sinister gesture left Betsy horrified, and she pleaded with Lisa to step in and protect Becky. Lisa wasted no time heading to the station to raise the alarm with Costello.

But help was thin on the ground. Costello was already drowning in his own troubles, receiving threats aimed directly at his daughter – and once again, Becky was at the centre of the chaos.

Back at No.6, Becky returned later that evening to cosy up with Betsy for a film night. Yet it quickly became clear she had no intention of leaving anytime soon, settling herself in as if she belonged.

Becky’s making herself at home (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Lisa’s relationship cracks in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

Managing to grab a rare few minutes with Lisa, Carla then admitted her worst fears to her.

She said that she was scared that she was ‘losing’ her, and that if she said it out loud, it might be true. Lisa tried to reassure her but she really didn’t put a lot of effort into it.

Betsy then burst into the living room with Becky and announced that Becky would be moving into No.6 so that she would be safe. Lisa told Betsy that they’d need to discuss it, but Carla then ended up agreeing to the idea. She didn’t really feel as though she had any other option.

Tears were then shed by both Carla and Lisa, but Becky was awful at reading the room and enthusiastically ordered a takeaway for everyone.

She then headed off into the corner and messaged someone. She said she’d pay them to carry out a ‘fun’ job. Could it involve breaking Carla and Lisa up?

