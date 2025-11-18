Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Carla ends relationship with Lisa

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Carla decides to call time on her relationship with Lisa Swain.

Elsewhere, Summer collapses in front of her friends. Will she be OK?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Becky causes trouble for Costello

Things are getting deadly serious for Becky Swain in Coronation Street and the threats are no longer subtle.

Becky is rocked when a funeral wreath arrives with a chilling message: ‘Rest in Peace – Again!’ The sinister delivery sends Betsy into a panic, while Becky wastes no time confronting Costello. She’s convinced someone’s out to get her and she’s determined to find out who.

Later, Becky’s spotted in the precinct snapping secret photos of a group of teenage girls. What’s she up to? And who’s she watching?

Back at the station, Kit arrives for his big promotion interview but things take a dark turn when Costello receives a disturbing message. It’s a photo of his daughter, and it shakes him to the core.

As Kit leaves, Costello takes a tense call from Becky. But just outside the office, Kit lingers… and listens.

And when Costello fails to show up for work, Kit starts to worry. He then finds out that Costello’s been attacked, and he thinks Becky is to blame. Is he right?

2. Carla wants out in Coronation Street spoilers next week

With Lisa set to meet Carla for lunch, Becky’s already scheming. But when Lisa finds her drunk and dishevelled on the Street, she takes pity and brings her home to sober up.

Becky, drowning in self-pity, admits she’s hit the bottle hard, claiming she’s lost everything. After a quick shower, she reappears wearing Lisa’s bathrobe… just as Carla walks in, having been stood up.

The sight of Becky playing house is too much for Carla, who’s left furious and heartbroken. She demands Becky leave immediately.

But when Lisa doesn’t back her up, the cracks start to show and Carla calls time on the relationship. Is this the final straw for Swarla? Has Becky pushed things too far?

3. Carl cooks the books

As Debbie returns to work, Carl quietly fakes a payment and blames a missing invoice on her. Tracy’s furious, Debbie’s in tears, and Ronnie’s urging her to step away before things get worse.

Meanwhile, Carl locks Ryan out of the accounts and declares the finances are now his turf. Then, just as Debbie’s anxiety hits boiling point, she’s told she’s speaking at a major event tomorrow.

With pressure mounting and secrets piling up, is Debbie heading for a total breakdown?

4. Kev wants to rival the Rovers in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Kevin Webster proudly shows off his latest purchases to Steve and Dev: a barrel of beer and a dartboard. His plan? To turn his place into a DIY pub.

But this isn’t about fun and games, it’s all part of Kevin’s mission to dodge Abi and Carl. With tensions rising, he’s choosing beer over bust-ups.

5. Asha’s ready to come home

In emotional upcoming scenes, Dev shares that Asha’s asked him to visit her in the mental health unit. When he arrives, she opens up. She’s feeling stronger and wants to return home.

But there’s a catch. While she knows her family’s behind her, Asha’s gutted that none of her friends have reached out. The silence is deafening.

Back in Weatherfield, Dev lashes out at Summer, Nina, and Amy for turning their backs on his daughter.

And in a gut-wrenching moment, he reveals Asha’s now unsure if she even wants to come home at all.

Will her friends step up before it’s too late?

6. Asha gets a surprise visit but it takes a turn

Nina and Amy pay Asha a heartfelt visit at the unit, bringing a touching gift – a custom jigsaw of the three of them together. It’s a sweet gesture, but there’s one piece missing.

They explain that Summer couldn’t make it due to uni, but plans to come later. Asha puts on a brave face, but the disappointment is clear.

When Summer finally shows up, things take a dramatic turn. Just moments after arriving, she clutches the doorframe… and collapses.

What’s going on with Summer, and how will Asha cope with yet another shock?

7. Theo’s secret is about to blow up

Todd’s had enough. He accuses Theo of railroading him into half-marathon training, but Theo insists it’s all for his own good, and there’s another run on the cards.

When Todd asks about Pete, Theo lies, claiming Pete’s ghosting him. But Sarah soon spots the truth, catching Theo and Pete looking cosy as they climb into a van.

She’s not having it. Sarah bangs on the window and demands answers. Theo finally cracks, revealing he and Pete have signed a contract, and he’s planning a surprise for Todd.

Pete throws shade, comparing Sarah to an attack dog… just as Todd turns the corner and sees her squaring up to them both. Todd’s mortified. Theo’s fuming. And Sarah? She’s not backing down.

8. Theo gets jealous in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Theo unveils a full-length mirror, telling Todd it’s time to track his progress daily. After a gruelling run, Todd’s barely standing, but Theo pushes for another lap… just as James starts flirting.

Later, James pops by with fitness gear and insists on giving Todd a hands-on demo. Theo’s seething.

As James leaves, Theo Silverton snaps, accusing Todd of fancying him. Todd denies it, but Theo grabs him and unleashes his fury.

Is Todd in deeper than he realises?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

