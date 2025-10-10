In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, October 10), Kevin Webster made another discovery. And it’s left him feeling more isolated than ever.

Kevin has been left a broken man this week, after learning the truth about his wife Abi’s affair with his brother Carl.

After realising just how deep Abi’s feelings run for Carl, Kevin kicked her out of their house.

But Kevin’s turmoil intensified in tonight’s episode. He was horrified to discover that his sister Debbie knew all about the affair, but hadn’t told him.

Kevin left devastated again

Kevin was left devastated in tonight’s Coronation Street, after realising Debbie had lied to him as well.

Fans know Debbie caught Abi and Carl together in the Chariot Square Hotel.

She was disgusted over their betrayal but ultimately decided to stay quiet. She did, however, subtly warn warn Kevin to invest in a good divorce lawyer.

Ultimately, Abi’s sordid secret has been exposed anyway, thanks to an accidental text to Kevin’s phone.

As Kevin reeled from the news, Abi tried to keep the peace in tonight’s episode. She let herself back into the house, but this went down badly with Kevin, who demanded she give the keys back. He also gave Carl a threatening warning to keep his distance too.

Kevin’s problems later went from bad to worse when he made an ill-advised move on Glenda.

When Debbie found out about this, she decided to check in on her struggling sibling. But she only added to his anguish when she let slip about having known about Abi and Carl’s affair for a while. Oops.

Horrified, Kevin threw Debbie out – leaving him even more isolated.

Kevin is isolated in Coronation Street spoilers

Abi is still keen to keep the peace with Kevin in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

She agrees to let him look after Alfie but changes her mind when she sees the extent of his anger. But she does promise than he can have Alfie another day instead.

Kevin is distraught and breaks down in tears. Tensions between the former couple amplify later in the week when Abi accuses Kevin of sabotaging her chances with a new job.

But as Kevin continues to isolate himself, can anyone get through to him?

