Heartbroken Mollie King in tears as she opens up about heartbreaking family death

Singer and presenter Mollie King appeared emotional as she opened up about the death of her father.

The 38-year-old faced the heartbreaking news that her dad, Stephen King, died from a brain tumour in November 2022.

At the time, Mollie had just given birth to her first daughter, Annabella, whom she shares with fiancé, Stuart Broad. They have since welcomed their second daughter, Liliana, in December 2024.

Mollie’s dad died in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mollie King opens up about heartbreaking family death

Tomorrow (May 26), Mollie will appear on a new episode of Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Podcast.

In the upcoming episode, the former Saturdays singer, who is now a DJ on BBC Radio 1, opens up about motherhood, her dyslexia diagnosis and more.

Also in the interview, Mollie reflected on the loss of her dad.

In the teaser, the Up hitmaker explained that Stephen was told he had “two years to live”. However, he suddenly died three months later, stating it was “ridiculously quick”.

Mollie was pregnant at the time of the news and insisted it was supposed to be a “magical, happy time” for her family.

While crying, she added: “I was at his bedside when he passed away, which is obviously, that’s what you hope for, isn’t it? But I was there, breastfeeding. It was like, ‘Oh god, this is so not how I would ever imagined my pregnancy journey to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mum (@happymumhq)

‘My heart goes out to you’

Fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support, some who could relate to Mollie’s story.

“Love @mollieking! Cannot wait to listen. Think I’m going to need the tissues at the ready xxx,” one user wrote.

“Thank you, Mollie, for sharing, it’s so hard to process & comprehend. My dad died suddenly of a stroke 3 weeks before his first grandchildren were born (twins) age 66. Shock, Loss & new borns is a terrible combo,” another person shared.

“I lost my Mum when my firstborn was 6 weeks and breastfeeding too. My heart goes out to you,” a third remarked.

“Wow, this has hit hard this morning coming up on my feed. 32 weeks pregnant and partner is very poorly in hospital,” a fourth said.

Read more: Mollie King fans overcome with emotion as she and fiancé Stuart Broad document ‘precious’ moment with daughter

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