Whodunnit twist for Coronation Street as fan theory predicts Becky Swain murder mystery

Becky Swain’s dodgy dealings haven’t gone unnoticed, and with plenty of people holding grudges, she’s a natural fit for a classic Coronation Street whodunnit.

Corrupt Becky has been secretly meeting up with Costello and has both been on the receiving and issuing end of threats.

With certain characters growing suspicious of her and her behaviour, could they soon kill her off?

Becky is the soap’s latest villain (Credit: ITV)

Corrie’s newest villain Becky Swain

Since ‘returning back from the dead’ in Coronation Street, Becky Swain has been doing an awful job at winning people over.

Trying to lie low, she’s been doing the complete opposite of that. She’s been very vocal about her goal of winning Lisa back and jetting off to Spain with her family. And, she’s also not been afraid to threat DI Costello despite him threatening to have her killed.

It appears that Becky will stop at nothing to get what she wants, and we have a feeling that not all of her dark secrets have yet been unearthed.

So far, Carla definitely sees through Becky’s lies, but Lisa’s still torn. And, as for Betsy, well she seems oblivious to her mum’s true colours.

But, with Costello, Carla and okay, we’ll count Lisa, all suspicious of Becky, plus the so-called OCG supposedly out to get her, is it almost time for Becky to die? Actually die.

A lot of people could be out to get Becky (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain whodunnit

With Becky gradually creating more and more enemies for herself, a new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that she’ll soon find herself at the centre of a good ol’ soap whodunnit.

The last soap whodunnit was, what, around a year ago. That’s ages ago in soap world. We’re due another.

But, could Becky actually be killed this time? And, who could finish her off?

The theory read: “Who do you think is gonna finish off Becky in the end?? A, B, C or D? People who have threatened to kill her so far.”

The possible suspects were then stated as A) Lisa, B) Costello, C) Carla, and D) Someone else entirely.

Another fan suggested that someone from Emmerdale could bump Becky off in the Corriedale crossover. Possible Dales-based suspects included Celia and John.

But, will karma come back to bite Becky? Will she finally get her comeuppance?

