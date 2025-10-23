Danny Miller and Vicky Myers confirmed for Corriedale crossover episode

The first two Corriedale stars have been confirmed – Emmerdale’s Danny Miller and Coronation Street’s Vicky Myers.

Corriedale – the ITV soap crossover episode – will air in January 2026 to make the new ‘soap power hour’ schedule.

The full line up is still being kept a secret, but it’s been confirmed that Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle will interact with Coronation Street‘s DS Lisa Swain during the scenes.

It’s set to be a great episode (Credit: ITV)

Corriedale cast will include Vicky Myers and Danny Miller

In January 2026, a special soap crossover will see characters from both ITV soaps interact. This will be for the first time, in an hour long instalment.

The exact storyline being focused on is yet to be confirmed. But, fans will most likely be aware that a huge stunt is set to take place during the episode, promising ‘explosive scenes and nail-biting drama.’

Now, having been filming on a series of night shoots, the first two stars in the lineup for the episode are Vicky Myers and Danny Miller.

In Weatherfield, DS Lisa Swain’s world was rocked this year when her ‘late’ wife Becky turned out to be very much alive.

With Corriedale on the horizon, viewers will realise that there’s a very dark side to Becky Swain.

And, in Emmerdale, Aaron’s managed to see the back of his killer ex John Sugden. But, his chances of a happy future with Robert Sugden are at risk due to Robert’s secret husband Kev’s arrival. It’s not going to be plain-sailing for Robron.

But, what will lead the two characters to meet? And, who else will join them in Corriedale?

It promises ‘nail-biting drama’ (Credit: ITV)

Corriedale soap stars spill the beans on special episode

The Corriedale stars have now reflected on what it’s like to be part of the ‘never done before’ episode.

Coronation Street’s Vicky Myers said: “To be involved in this unique, bold, innovative, not to mention history-making episode, in Coronation Street’s 65th year, (well, when we are filming it at least), is fantastic. When I read the script and found out how two worlds collide, who is involved and how the characters interact, not to mention the impact the events of the night will have… Wow. It’s going to be unmissable.

“I couldn’t wait to get started actually. This has been in the pipeline for quite some time and the talented team behind the scenes at Coronation Street and Emmerdale, has worked tirelessly to make this happen. They’re incredible. I’m really looking forward to meeting, and working with, people I haven’t met or worked with before, both in front of and behind the camera. It’s incredibly exciting and the camaraderie is great. It’s going to be epic.”

An episode that’s set to be ‘every soap fan’s dream’

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller also explained: “I am made up that Aaron is in the Corriedale episode. Originally from Manchester, Coronation Street has always been an iconic show in our house just as much as Emmerdale. So to cross them both over is a great idea. The night shoots have been full on with having young kids but a lot of fun and it’s been great working with the Corrie team. I can’t wait to see how the episode plays out with the separate storylines from both Emmerdale and Corrie. It’s going to be epic and every soap fan’s dream.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

