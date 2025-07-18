Danny Miller welcomes third baby with wife Steph Jones as he shares adorable video and cute name

Emmerdale star Danny Miller and his wife Steph Jones have announced the birth of their baby boy.

The actor, who won I’m A Celebrity… in 2021, announced he and Steph were expecting in April after sharing a wholesome black-and-white snapshot of him and his wife holding their children’s hands.

While wearing a white crop top, Steph’s growing baby bump was visible. “Three is the magic number…” Danny also wrote in his caption.

Danny married Steph in July 2022. They had already started a family, welcoming son Albert in 2021. In 2023, they announced the birth of their daughter, Edith.

Danny Miller Baby announcement

In an exciting announcement, Danny and Steph revealed they had welcomed their third child.

Danny shared the cutest video announcing the new arrival. He captioned it: “When 4 became 5. The one where Albert & Edith meet their new baby brother.”

The video showed Albert and Edith holding hands as they walked in to see their mum, who was holding the baby. “A baby!” Edith exclaimed. “He’s a boy,” Steph revealed, to a beaming Albert. The little ones then both touched their baby brother’s toes. Albert then said that he wanted to hold the baby, with Steph sitting on the floor so the brothers could have their first cuddle. Both the kids then kissed the baby’s head.

In the next post, Danny revealed the little boy’s name.

“Welcome Vincent Miller. Born 10/07/25, Weighing 8lb 8oz. We could not be happier with our family of 5.”

Reaction

Following the news, Danny’s followers rushed to the comments section to share their congratulations.

His Emmerdale co-stars and famous pals were quick to send their love.

Isobel Steele said: “Beautiful family.” Rebecca Ryan said: “Congratulations. How gorgeous.”

Andy Whyment said: “Ah lovely picture of you all congratulations.” Brooke Vincent said: “Well done Steph!”

‘You never ever cease to amaze me’

Days before giving birth, Danny praised Steph in a heartfelt Instagram post. While attaching a photo of her glowing with a huge bump, he wrote: “How this beautiful woman keeps going, I do not know. Literally waiting for our new addition and nothings changed.”

“Up and at it first thing to sort out two toddlers under 4, three including me (lolz) – taking them to 736.7 classes a day, nursery, gymnastics, swimming, you name it. Does not sit down.”

“But I know she’s at term, but FFS any chance of putting the kettle on,” he joked, adding: “Other than that huge bump you’d never know.. I am so lucky to have this woman in my life. As are our children.”

“@stephjones1710 I adore you. Never, ever cease to amaze me my love.”

