Emmerdale star Danny Miller, who won I’m A Celebrity in 2021, announced that he and his wife are expecting their third child.

The 34-year-old actor married his partner, Steph Jones, in July 2022. A year prior, they had already started a family, welcoming son Albert. In 2023, they announced the birth of their daughter, Edith.

Now, in his latest social media update, Danny revealed their household is expecting another addition in the forthcoming months.

Danny and his wife got married in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny Miller and wife Steph share pregnancy news

Taking to Instagram on Friday (April 11), Danny shared a black-and-white snapshot of him and his wife holding their children’s hands.

Wearing a white crop top for the announcement, Steph’s growing baby bump was visible as she looked down with joy.

“Three is the magic number…” Danny wrote in his caption, attaching the baby, sun, and red heart emoji.

He also put the following hashtags: “#family #three #newborn #babylove #mum #dad.”

On his Instagram Story, Danny praised his wife, writing: “Can’t wait to see you become a mum again soon. So proud of you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Miller (@danny_b_miller)

‘You are brilliant parents’

Following the exciting news, Danny’s followers rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Danny and his wife are expecting their third child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“So much love,” fellow Emmerdale star Lisa Riley wrote.

“Mate congrats!!!!” former Corrie actor Lucy-Jo Hudson added.

“Omg congratulations!!! So excited for you!!!” a third remarked.

“Congratulations. Danny and Steph. You are brilliant parents. I think we’re all excited for you especially Albert and Edith. Perfect Family,” a fourth user expressed.

“Aw lovely news – huge congrats to you all. Such a beautiful family xxx,” a fifth person said.

“Awww such happy news. Congratulations to you both & yes 3 is the best number,” a sixth shared.

