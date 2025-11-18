Coronation Street viewers devastated as beloved couple face split in new spoilers

Twelve months after sharing their first kiss, fan‑favourite Coronation Street couple Carla and Lisa look set to split.

Carla’s simple wish for a lunch date turns into disappointment when Lisa fails to show, leaving her feeling sidelined once again.

With Becky constantly in the picture and Carla realising she’ll never come first, she makes the heartbreaking decision to end the relationship.

The news leaves Corrie fans gutted, but is this really the end of Swarla?

Carla make her decision in Coronation Street spoilers

It’s all drama in Weatherfield next week as Carla and Lisa’s relationship unravels in spectacular fashion. What should’ve been a straightforward lunch date turns into heartbreak, with Carla finally deciding she’s done playing second best.

Things go from bad to worse when Lisa takes pity on a drunken Becky Swain and brings her home to sober up. Becky, never one to shy away from making herself comfortable, emerges from the shower wearing Lisa’s bathrobe just as Carla walks in, furious at being stood up.

Seeing Becky acting like she belongs is the final straw. Carla, devastated and angry, demands Becky leave immediately. But when Lisa fails to support her, she makes a huge decision and ends the relationship.

But, is this really the end of the Swarla story? Or could there still be hope for a reunion down the line?

Coronation Street fans emotional over Carla and Lisa split

Swarla have built up a huge fanbase over the last year or so. It’s therefore no surprise that fans have been left devastated over the latest batch of spoilers for the couple.

One fan took to X and wrote: “This is all kinds of heartbreaking. But… just remember ‘assumptions send you on the wrong paths.'”

Another sobbed: “I’m not ready for this.”

A third person commented: “[Bleep] these scenes are gonna be so heartbreaking… Ali and Vicky are gonna be phenomenal!”

A fourth contributed: “I hope the breakup only lasts a week or so because we need them to be forever like Carla promised Betsy.”

But, will is this really the end of the Swarla chapter? Or, can Lisa prove to Carla where her loyalties lie? She’ll have A LOT of making up to do.

