Coronation Street ITVX drop sees love triangle twist tear favourite couple apart

Today’s Coronation Street ITVX early drop (Wednesday, November 26) delivered heartbreak as one of the Street’s favourite couples finally called it quits in a marathon of emotional scenes.

The moment everyone had been dreading arrived. Carla Connor and Lisa Swain could no longer pretend the Becky‑shaped shadow wasn’t looming over them.

And while Lisa’s feelings for both Carla and Becky may have been real, the love triangle was never built to last. Something had to give…

Lisa prioritised Becky over Carla (Credit: ITV)

Lisa prioritised the wrong woman in Coronation Street

Carla was desperate to sit down with Lisa and thrash out where their relationship stood, so she booked a lunch date at the Chariot Square Hotel, even splashing out on a room afterwards to make it extra special.

She made it clear how much they needed the time together, but despite Carla getting glammed up for the occasion, Lisa never showed. Instead, she was back at No.6, playing nurse to a drunken Becky. In the end, Lisa chose to prioritise her wife over Carla, leaving Carla stood up and their romance hanging by a thread.

When Betsy returned home, the trio soon started laughing over takeaway plans just as Carla walked in to see Becky wearing Lisa’s dressing gown.

Lisa tried to explain but nothing she could say would make the situation any better.

Carla ended things (Credit: ITV)

Lisa and Carla split

In a 12 minute two-hander scene, Swarla then had an emotional conversation as Carla urged Lisa to accept that she still loved Becky and wanted her old life back. She needed to stop being in denial.

Despite Lisa telling Carla that she’d do anything to make her stay, Carla explained that sometimes love meant letting someone go so that they could be happy. Carla’s become an expert in that, just ask Peter Barlow.

She then explained that she was going to stay at the hotel for the night to have some space, but she was now giving Lisa ‘a ticket out of here.’ Out of their relationship and life together.

Carla left just as Becky and Betsy walked back into the room, watching Lisa sob her eyes out.

In scenes to come on Friday (November 28), there’s no going back for the couple as Carla informs Lisa that she’s sticking to her decision. They’re over. But, will they reunite further down the line?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!