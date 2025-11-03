As Peter Barlow’s referenced in Coronation Street, a look at Chris Gascoyne’s career after soap

Peter Barlow was referenced tonight in Coronation Street (Monday, November 3) by villain Becky Swain, but where’s actor Chris Gascoyne now?

Carla’s ex-husbands were mentioned this evening, which comes after Peter was name dropped by Lisa Swain last week.

Here’s what Chris Gascoyne has been up to since his Corrie exit in 2023.

Carla’s past with Peter Barlow is mentioned in Coronation Street

Carla had been absent from the cobbles for a couple of weeks while attending a funeral in Ireland. She made her return during Thursday’s episode (October 30) – but it wasn’t quite the happy occasion she had hoped for.

Becky Swain spitefully revealed that while Carla had been away, she’d stayed over at the flat. Lisa insisted it was innocent, telling Carla: “I made a mistake. I was worried about Betsy and Becky was here, and I needed some help.

“I get that you’re upset, honestly I do, but I think you’re making a bigger deal out of this than it needs to be.”

Carla then responded by mentioning an ex of her own – Peter Barlow. She asked Lisa: “So if I invited Peter here to stay the night while you were away, that’d be OK, would it?”

Lisa insisted she would trust Carla, but Carla didn’t seem convinced.

This evening, Becky mentioned Carla’s past herself as she mentioned all of the ex-husbands Carla had. She then joked that hardly any were still alive…

Viewers might remember that Peter and Carla had a complex history and married two times. The first marriage ended after Peter had an affair with Tina, but they remarried in 2021.

On Boxing Day 2023, Carla said goodbye to Peter as he followed his dreams of sailing the seas without her.

Here’s what Chris Gascoyne has been up to since leaving Corrie

Earlier this year, Chris Gascoyne was seen on TV in his first major role since leaving Coronation Street. He starred as builder Lee in Channel 5 drama The Feud.

Also starring fellow soap alumni Amy Nuttall, Larry Lamb and Jill Halfpenny, The Feud aired in April 2025. It told the story of a suburban couple whose plan to build a kitchen extension led to a bitter conflict with their neighbours.

More recently, it was confirmed that Chris had been cast in another Channel 5 drama – the popular series All Creatures Great and Small.

Chris was first seen on the show last month as Harry Coker, who needed a vet to attend his dog racetrack.

