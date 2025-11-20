Six Coronation Street fan theories about Roy’s mysterious prison letters

In Wednesday night’s Coronation Street episode (November 19), Roy Cropper admitted he has been corresponding with three different inmates. He told Nina that his letters were intended to ease their isolation, knowing firsthand how tough life behind bars can be.

But, who exactly are these prisoners? Viewers have already started speculating, with plenty of intriguing theories emerging.

Griff was in prison at the same time as Roy (Credit: ITV)

1. Griff Reynolds

One suggestion is that Roy’s letters may have been addressed to his former cellmate, Griff Reynolds. Viewers will remember Griff once tried to take Roy’s life in a revenge attack while Roy was behind bars for the wrongful accusation of Lauren Bolton’s murder.

Could Roy really have reopened contact with Griff after all that history?

One viewer on X suggested: “Griff Reynolds, and I think there’s a twist that he knows Becky and there’s also a twist that Lauren actually knows Becky too and Carla will go after Lauren if she puts Roy in his misery again all thanks to Becky.”

2. Logan Radcliffe

With Roy looking out for Carla and being suspicious of Becky Swain, it’s been suggested that Roy has been contacting Logan Radcliffe.

Carla visited Logan before Becky’s return, and it was clear that he knew crucial information involving Becky’s case.

With Becky wanting to win Lisa back from Carla, is Roy trying to make sure this doesn’t happen by asking Logan for more information on Becky?

The viewer on social media commented: “Logan?” Could Roy be helping Carla get rid of Becky? (Credit: ITV)

3. Someone connected to Becky Swain

On the same sort of wavelength, another fan wondered if Roy could be in contact with someone involved with Becky in some way. A member of Curtis’ gang perhaps?

The fan was adamant: “Definitely someone connected to or knows Becky.”

Coronation Street Roy prison theory 4. Rob Donovan

Rob Donovan escaped from prison earlier this year and caused chaos for Carla and Lisa.

We thought we’d seen the last of him as he was locked up once again. But, is Roy still in communication with him?

A fan wondered: “I’d love it if Rob was one of Roy’s prison penpals. Hate the way it was left with him.”

5. Harvey Gaskell

One of Weatherfield’s most memorable prisoners has to be Harvey Gaskell. And, somehow, most prison related storylines end up coming back to him.

Therefore, it isn’t a surprise that some fans reckon Roy could be writing to Harvey!

One Corrie viewer predicted: “If Roy is messaging Harvey Gaskell [bleep].”

Is Roy communicating with someone in Hotten? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Roy prison theory 6. Someone from Emmerdale

A final interesting suggestion is that Roy Cropper is writing to an Emmerdale character in prison rather than a Weatherfield one.

With the soap crossover Corriedale due to air in a matter of months, this would be an exciting twist that could link the two soaps together.

One fan commented: “So Roy is writing to 3 prisoners. I sense an Emmerdale type story with a Kev turning up on Roy’s doorstep.”

Another asked: “Asking for a friend, are any characters from Emmerdale in prison? Could they be sending Roy letters?,” to which another person replied: “Meena Jutla, Tom King, Samson Dingle, Gus Malcolms.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

