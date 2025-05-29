Coronation Street fan theory predicts Rob Donovan was behind Mick’s attack in prison

A new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Rob Donovan was actually behind Mick Michaelis’ attack in prison.

Mick was attacked last night (Wednesday, May 28), then ending up in hospital with Kit paying him a visit.

It was then revealed that Kit had arranged an inside job and wasn’t afraid to have him beaten again if it came to it.

Mick was badly beaten (Credit: ITV)

Mick attacked in Coronation Street

Mick Michaelis has been behind bars for the murder of PC Craig Tinker, with ‘son’ Brody not taking this very well.

Brody’s convinced that Mick is innocent and that the whole situation was a police stitch-up.

Despite Brody smashing up Kit’s flat, Kit offered to let him off as long as he didn’t end up like Mick.

Later on, Mick was taken to hospital after being badly beaten up in prison. Kit then headed over to the hospital and made it clear that he’d arranged the attack. And, he would do much worse if Mick didn’t fess up to what he’d done.

Lisa Swain then found out that Mick’s attack had been an inside job and that Kit was to blame. But, she didn’t want to report Kit Green to her boss as Mick deserved it.

Rob’s back in prison (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Rob Donovan attacked Mick

With Kit arranging an inside job on Mick, one new theory suggests that he organised for Rob Donovan to injure him.

Fans will know that Rob’s back in prison after his recent escape where he threatened Tracy, Carla and Lisa with a gun.

With Rob having a very violent streak, it wouldn’t be surprising if he had attacked Mick.

Taking to X, one Coronation Street viewer predicted: “I reckon Rob Donovan has done a job on Mick there.”

But, was Rob teaming up with Kit to teach Mick a lesson?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

