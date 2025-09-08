Coronation Street follow-up: As Becky Swain ‘returns from the dead,’ actress Amy Cudden teases her potential to destroy Swarla relationship

In a huge twist tonight in Coronation Street (Monday, September 8), it was revealed that Becky Swain is alive – but should Swarla be worried?

Amy Cudden has joined the cobbles as Becky Swain and has brought a whole load of drama onto Carla and Lisa’s doorstep.

Becky wants her family back, but what will this mean for Swarla?

Becky’s back in Coronation Street

Becky Swain was thought to have died over three years ago while on duty. Lisa always believed that she’d died in a police chase that resulted in a hit and run.

However, Kit and Lisa recently started investigating into allegations that Becky was corrupt just before she died, wondering if there was more to Becky’s death than they first thought.

This evening, Betsy celebrated her 18th birthday and raised a glass in her late mum’s memory.

Lisa then gifted her one of Becky’s necklaces, placing it around her daughter’s neck.

At the end of the episode though, Lisa Swain was at home alone when she turned to be confronted by her ‘late’ wife Becky who was very much still alive…

Corrie star Amy Cudden teases trouble ahead for Swarla

While the full details of why Becky Swain faked her own death are yet to have been revealed, actress Amy Cudden has now revealed the reason behind Becky’s sudden arrival onto Coronation Street.

She wants her family back, and she feels threatened by Carla and Lisa’s relationship. But, could this ultimately cause Lisa to break off her engagement to Carla?

Amy explained: “Becky’s wife, Lisa, is about to get engaged and married to another woman, Carla. It was dangerous for Becky to return before, but her primary objective is to be with her wife and daughter.

“While there wasn’t a direct threat to that central family unit, she kept her distance. Now that Carla is a clear threat and Lisa and Carla are deeply in love, Becky feels she must return to try and reclaim her family even if that puts her at risk.”

What does this mean for Swarla?

Acknowledging that Becky’s arrival could upset some Swarla fans, Amy added: “I agree with fans who might be furious to see someone come in and disrupt one of the most beautiful on-screen relationships. It’s unconscionable, and they should be angry. However, it’s such a complicated relationship that other feelings will emerge as it unfolds. Things forged in fire only get stronger.

“Becky is a ‘spanner in the works,’ but it doesn’t necessarily mean the worst, though it will be very difficult. Ultimately, this makes for really good TV and a fun, emotional, challenging, but rewarding journey for everyone. We want to give viewers a really good show; if everything was always wrapped up neatly, it wouldn’t be interesting. Come with us on this journey!”

