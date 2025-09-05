Coronation Street follow-up: Fans adamant Becky Swain is alive and appeared on screen tonight

Fans have been quick to wonder whether Becky Swain actually showed up alive in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, September 5).

Roy Cropper headed to the hospital during the episode and bumped into a woman unknown to viewers.

The woman could be seen wearing a baseball cap and a green coat. And, fans think she’s Becky Swain.

Who was Roy talking to? (Credit: ITV)

Roy speaks to mystery woman at the hospital

With Roy still complaining of back pains, Carla suggested he headed to the walk-in clinic at Weatherfield General to get checked out.

Roy was reluctant to at first but decided to head there so that he could be present at Carla and Lisa’s engagement meal later on.

At the hospital, Roy bumped into Evelyn who had taken one of her fellow students dressed up as Frida Kahlo to get checked out after injuring herself doing high kicks off the top of her fridge.

As the pair were catching up, a woman walked in as Roy rushed to grab the door. He then apologised for not noticing her.

The woman then said ‘no worries, it’s these trainers, great soles, quiet as a mouse,’ before walking off…

Lisa came face to face with ‘Tia Wardley’ (Credit: ITV)

Lisa meets ‘Tia Wardley’ in Coronation Street

Lisa Swain sat down for her engagement meal in the Bistro tonight. A young woman then introduced herself as Tia Wardley.

She then sat down with Lisa and Kit and explained that Becky had helped her get on the right path and that she’d be banged up in prison if she hadn’t.

Kit and Lisa then realised that they’d completely gotten the wrong end of the stick about Tia, having no idea that the woman was pretending to be her and working with DI Costello.

After the meal, Lisa and Carl walked home but Lisa felt as though someone was watching her. She then told Carla that it felt like ‘someone just walked over her grave.’

Is this woman actually Becky? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Becky Swain twist

With the mystery woman at the hospital getting a few lines, fans don’t think she’s just an extra. After Lisa’s comment about someone ‘walking over her grave,’ viewers think that the mystery woman is Becky and that she’s back on the cobbles.

This would mean that Becky Swain never actually died…

One Coronation Street viewer said: “Becky Swain received more mentions in Corrie today, but was she this woman at the hospital?”

Another shared: “Is this green coat lady in the park & the lady in the new photo at the Swarla house Becky or Lisa’s sister?”

A third person wondered: “Are we being Beckybaited? She’s definitely green coat woman in the park. But is she Becky Swain or are assumptions sending us on the wrong path?”

A final person finished: “If Betsy toasts that picture in the kitchen on Monday, then it’s game over and Becky Swain lives!”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

