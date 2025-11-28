Coronation Street airs emotional hospital scenes for abuse victim in ITVX episode

One Coronation Street resident had a pretty awful day of it in today’s ITVX early release (Friday, November 28) as the abuse storyline continued.

Todd Grimshaw was victim to partner Theo Silverton’s violent side as he smashed his face into a mirror until it bled.

Theo then took Todd to hospital and promised to take extra care of him once they returned home. But, the ‘care’ Theo had in mind was worrying.

Theo turned violent (Credit: ITV)

Theo injured Todd in Coronation Street

Todd had been under the impression that today was meant to be a break from training for the upcoming 10k, but Theo insisted he keep pushing to build his stamina. He even dismissed the breakfast Todd was about to make for him, brushing it off without a second thought.

With Todd nursing a pulled muscle, James stopped by the flat to help ease the ache. Theo, however, didn’t take kindly to James’ playful banter and later turned his irritation on Todd, accusing him of encouraging it.

Things then took a far darker turn. Urging Todd to ‘take a proper look at himself,’ Theo forced him toward the mirror – and suddenly slammed Todd’s face into it, leaving him cut and bleeding.

As soon as Todd’s face was badly cut, Theo suddenly turned on the charm and tried to play the ‘hero’ by cleaning up the broken glass and grabbing the first aid kit.

He then realised that the gash was rather bad and reluctantly agreed to take Todd Grimshaw to the hospital for possible stitches.

Theo injured Todd (Credit: ITV)

Theo took Todd home for more abuse

At the hospital, Todd was called in to be seen when Theo was busy fetching him a tea. Fortunately, Todd didn’t need stitches but he did need glueing up.

The doctor then asked Todd what happened, but Todd didn’t want to tell her the truth. Instead, he made out that he just didn’t see the mirror and bumped into it. After all, Theo had tried to make him believe that it was all an accident.

As Theo then returned, he promised to ‘wrap Todd up in cotton wool’ from now on and to always keep an eye on him in case his condition worsened.

Returning back to the flat, Theo then made Todd some dinner. But, he made it really hot. When Todd flagged this, Theo demanded that he still ate it as he’d put a lot of effort into it, furthering his abuse. Will Todd be able to escape Theo before anything else happens?

