Coronation Street viewers plead with George to rescue Todd from manipulative Theo

In Monday night’s episode of Coronation Street (November 17), Todd Grimshaw distanced himself from close friend George Shuttleworth as Theo’s influence over him grew stronger. After arriving late for a crucial funeral, Todd was stunned to discover that George had already brought Christina in to cover his role. Later, George headed to the flat to check on Todd, but the visit quickly turned sour. Todd lashed out, accusing George of acting like a ‘father figure’ and demanded he leave. To make matters worse, Todd then dropped a bombshell, quitting his job altogether.

Todd isolated himself away from George (Credit: ITV)

Todd pushed George away in Coronation Street

After a heavy night, Todd was fast asleep but Theo wasn’t about to let him rest. In a calculated move, Theo unplugged Todd’s phone and tossed his white work shirts into the wash, setting him up for disaster.

When Todd eventually surfaced, hungover and disoriented, panic quickly set in. Realising he was late for his shift and had nothing suitable to wear, he scrambled to get ready.

Turning up at work in a blue shirt, Todd was met with a crushing blow. George had already replaced him with Christina, branding him unreliable.

Later, back at the flat, Theo Silverton continued his manipulation. Despite Todd’s pleas to be left alone, Theo invited George over, whispering to Todd that he shouldn’t take George’s words ‘lying down.’

When George asked Todd if anything was the matter with him, Todd told him that he was sick of everything he did not being good enough. He then told George to stop parenting him and quit his job before kicking him out of his home.

A smug Theo watched the row play out, happy to have isolated Todd Grimshaw from yet another one of his friends.

Can George protect Todd? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers beg George to end Theo abuse

With George sensing that Todd isn’t acting like his usual self and that something seems to be the matter with him, Coronation Street fans are hoping that he is the one to save Todd from his abusive relationship with Theo.

One fan wrote: “It hurt so much to watch it, Todd breaking down like that. Poor Todd. George, Christina – get Todd out of here.”

Another demanded: “I know it’s not real I do but Theo has to be the most infuriating horrible [bleep] & that’s being mild. Please George, Christina, do something. And everyone else is being manipulated by someone.”

A third person added: “You’re saying that to the wrong person Todd. I hope George recognises that deflection!”

But, will George be the one to free Todd from manipulative Theo’s clutches?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!