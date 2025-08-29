Coronation Street fans astonished as Carl cheats on Abi with James Bailey: ‘What a plot twist’

Carl Webster cheated on Abi Webster with James Bailey in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, surprising fans.

This evening (Friday, August 29), Carl slept with his personal trainer James at the hotel.

He then agreed to see him again on a ‘no strings’ basis. And, fans didn’t see it coming at all.

Carl and James slept together (Credit: ITV)

Carl slept with James in Coronation Street

Abi Webster packed her things and set off on her holiday with Kevin this evening, saying goodbye to Carl.

Within minutes of Abi leaving, Carl was in the pub and in quite the mood after finding out that the police were sniffing around his dodgy cars.

James Bailey then turned up and tried to get him to book one of his personal training sessions but Carl didn’t fancy it.

He did fancy him though it turned out, with Carl sleeping with James in a hotel. Tracy knocked on the door, with Carl making out he had taken a shower. Tracy then demanded money to stay quiet about Carl and Abi’s affair before heading off.

Later on, Carl read a note left by James that suggested that they met up again on a ‘no strings’ basis.

Fans were stunned (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans astonished over James and Carl twist

With Carl currently having a fling with Abi, fans believed that he might cheat on her with Tracy if he was going to play away.

However, many didn’t suspect to find him in bed with James Bailey, taking to X to share their surprise.

One Coronation Street viewer wrote: “CARL, and JAMES!????????????????????????? What a plot twist!”

Another commented: “Naaaaaa the SCREAM I just let out. Absolutely did not expect Carl to be with James.”

A third person shared: “Wow Corrie didn’t see that coming, Carl and James. Now, that’s a twist.”

