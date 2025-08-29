Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard speaks out over Carl’s decision to cheat on Abi with James Bailey

Coronation Street confirmed today (Friday August 29) that Carl Webster cheats on Abi Webster with James Bailey.

With Abi going away on holiday with Kevin, Carl turns his attention towards James.

But, what does this mean for him and Abi going forwards?

Carl sleeps with James (Credit: ITV)

Carl sleeps with James in Coronation Street

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street that is already available on ITVX and YouTube, Abi heads off on holiday abroad with Kevin.

Despite Tracy having her sights set on Carl, Carl knows that sleeping with her would be too dangerous.

Instead, he’s turned to his personal trainer James and ends up sleeping with him at the hotel.

And, clearly not feeling any ounce of guilt, he agrees to see James again.

Tracy is already demanding money from Carl Webster in exchange for keeping his and Abi’s affair a secret, but could this only add more fuel to the fire?

Carl’s ‘living life on the edge’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Jonathan Howard addresses Carl and James twist

With Carl about to cheat on Abi with personal trainer James Bailey, actor Jonathan Howard has now spilled the beans on Carl’s decision.

He explained: “Carl likes living life on the edge, he is a hedonist and a free spirit, he is attracted to a person regardless of their gender and if he sees something he wants he goes for it with no real thought to the consequences of his actions.

“He is frustrated that Abi has gone away with Kevin and he needs something to distract himself. There is a spark between him and James so he goes for it. Tracy was also offering herself to him but he isn’t stupid and he knows that would be a dangerous move, James on the other hand is less complicated and more fun.”

But, when Abi returns back home from her holiday, will she find out about Carl’s betrayal?

