Coronation Street ITVX release unveils protector for Todd Grimshaw amid Theo abuse storyline

In today’s early-bird Coronation Street drop on ITVX (Wednesday, December 3), one resident found themselves desperately needing a friendly shoulder.

With Theo cracking the whip and sending Todd Grimshaw out for yet another 10k training push, Todd inevitably overdid it, pulled a muscle, and was forced to take a breather.

Swooping in with tea and concern, Christina checked in on him – but from the look on her face, you have to wonder… is she starting to sense there’s far more going on than Todd’s letting on?

Todd considered telling Christina the truth (Credit: ITV)

Theo’s ‘gift’ left Todd unimpressed

Over on the cobbles today, Dev popped by the flat to check on Theo after hearing about the break-in – only for Todd to wander in completely unaware he had company.

Thinking fast, Todd spun a tale about cutting his London trip short to make sure Theo was holding up. As for the nasty mark on his face? He blamed it on a boozy night out and an unfortunate run-in with some railings.

Satisfied, Dev headed off – and Theo instantly perked up, presenting Todd with a ‘surprise.’ Sadly for Todd, it was no treat… just a fitness tracker to push him into more 10k training.

Ordering Todd out of the flat to go on a run, Theo then tracked Todd’s whereabouts through an app in secret.

Todd then stopped running after suffering from a painful cramp, with Christina then spotting him on the Street.

Could Christina help Todd? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street ITVX episode unveils Christina’s fears for Todd

Noticing that Todd needed to rest up, Christina invited Todd back to the undertaker’s for a cuppa. Todd was reluctant but joined her, surprised when she told him that George Shuttleworth missed him and wanted him back at work.

She was concerned about Todd’s wellbeing, noticing that he wasn’t acting like himself.

When Todd started to consider opening up to Christina about Theo, he thought better of it and quickly fled without even finishing his tea. Christina had tried to get him to stay until George came back but Todd scarpered anyway.

With Christina expressing her concerns for Todd though, her suspicions are only set to grow now that Theo has ordered Todd to stay away from George and Christina altogether.

Will Christina realise that the reason Todd’s a shadow of his former self is because of Theo? Will she be the one to expose Theo’s abuse and serve him his well-deserved comeuppance?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

