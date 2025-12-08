ITV releases first look promo at Todd and Theo’s ‘game-changing’ Coronation Street episode featuring unique visual twist

A brand-new promo has landed for next week’s special Coronation Street episode centred on Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton.

Airing on Monday, December 15, the instalment puts their troubling relationship under the spotlight and shakes up the show’s usual style with a completely different format.

Corrie has teamed up with Stonewall and Galop throughout the storyline to ensure the portrayal of abuse in same-sex relationships is handled authentically, and the newly released teaser offers the first glimpse of what viewers can expect.

Todd’s set up cameras to catch Theo (Credit: ITV)

Fresh Coronation Street promo shows first look at Todd and Theo special episode

Coronation Street has unveiled a first-look promo for its daring upcoming one-off episode. This will shine a spotlight on the increasingly disturbing tension between Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton.

Set to air Monday, December 15, the special follows the dramatic moment police descend on the cobbles after a domestic incident report.

The entire episode is seen through a web of cameras. Todd’s hidden spy cam, CCTV, dashcams, doorbells, and police bodycams capture every angle. A series of flashbacks slowly reveals the events inside the flat. This will let viewers piece together the full story.

Could this be the episode where Theo’s manipulative and abusive behaviour is finally exposed for all of Weatherfield to see?

This will be a key moment in the storyline (Credit: ITV)

Gareth Pierce and James Cartwright open up about filming episode

Reflecting on filming the scenes for the upcoming special episode, Todd and Theo stars have shared their experience.

Gareth Pierce, explained: “We were discovering how to play to that style of filming ‘on the job,’ so it felt like an exciting collaborative adventure for all departments. I think I anticipated it might feel like we were watching Corrie characters through a haze, a slight step further back from the action, but it actually has the opposite effect where it feels like it brings us closer, like we’re eavesdropping on our characters and seeing something we shouldn’t. I haven’t seen the full episode yet, but the bits I have seen are very effective and disorientating.”

James Cartwright who plays Theo also said: “Domestic violence is real for a lot of people, it often escalates around Christmas, so there’s a real level of respect on the set. You’ve got to tread that line between drama, storytelling and authenticity. It will be very challenging to watch for anybody who’s been through it, or is going through something similar, but we also have to be careful not to rush it or you run the risk of doing a disservice to people who’ve been through it.”

Episode director hints at documentary-style scenes

Reflecting on the documentary-style format of the episode, Coronation Street Director Matt Hilton also added: “It felt like a really bold idea to show it in this intimate and voyeuristic way that I’d never seen done before and as a fan of the true crime genre I could see how it could work if we did it right, something that would be intriguing for the viewer and make them feel uncomfortable in watching it all take place.”

Watch the new promo for the episode here!

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

